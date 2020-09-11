Brady, Brees To Make History In Bucs-Saints Week 1 Opener

NEW ORLEANS: After a century of NFL football, this seasons Week 1 slate features the first game ever to involve two quarterbacks in their 40s: Tampa Bays Tom Brady and New Orleans Drew Brees.

So mark down Sundays NFC South Division clash between the Buccaneers and Saints as yet another unusual occurrence in 2020 and one that should provide reason for hope. Its evidence that the greatest young quarterbacks of today could very well last two full decades in the pros.

Theres probably better information about recovery and performance than theres ever been. I think people are really getting a better understanding of it than when I started playing, Brady said. Will this become a trend? It really just depends on the commitment level of an athlete. If youre not that committed or you dont love it that much, youre not going to put as much time in and energy into it.

I learned at a young age how to begin to take care of myself and try to repeat those things and got better at them over the years and was really able to do what a lot of people do with their jobs, Brady added. You improve over time.

That’s certainly what the Bucs bet on when they lured the 43-year-old Brady away from New England his only other team during free agency in the spring. After signing Brady, Tampa Bay jettisoned 26-year-old, 2015 first overall draft choice Jameis Winston, who responded by signing with New Orleans to learn under Brees.

While Bradys final season in New England wasnt his best, he won his sixth Super Bowl just two seasons ago at age 41 the age Brees is now.

And while Brees has not made it back to a Super Bowl since his only championship a decade ago, his efficiency has been as good as ever the past couple of seasons. He set an NFL record with a 74.4% completion rate in 2018 and nearly matched it last season, when he completed 74.3% of his passes and also threw a career-low four interceptions.

Every NFL teams approach to how youre training, how youre recovering, how youre caring for players, how were training in the offseason all those things have been in evolution, Brees said. Were armed and equipped with a lot more information now than we ever have been. And so the ability to incorporate those things into what we do from a training and recovery perspective, I think, allows us to stay in our prime longer.

Father Time is going to get us at some point,” Brees continued, “but were trying to beat him out right now.

The result is a rare QB showcase on several levels.

Brees is the NFLs all-time leader in yards passing with 77,416 and touchdowns passing with 547. Brady is second in both categories with 74,571 and 541. And this first of two scheduled meetings this season will mark the first time the NFLs top two in career yards passing played in the same game since 1998 (Miamis Dan Marino and Denvers John Elway).

But while Brees is leading a Saints squad that has won the division three years running, Brady’s No. 12 graces a jersey not seen in the playoffs for a dozen seasons.

Were going to figure out what were good at and not good at. I wish we knew those things right now, but I think the reality is we dont, Brady said this week. You dont know it until you go do it.

Because the coronavirus pandemic prompted the NFL to cancel the preseason, there hasnt even been a trial run during an exhibition game. Bradys debut comes when it counts, on the road, against a consensus contender.

Its a big challenge because theres no margin of error when you play a great football team, Brady said. The Saints have proven themselves to be that for a long time.

STRONG TRIO

The Bucs sought to bolster their ground game by bringing in six-time Pro Bowl selection LeSean McCoy and two-time 1,000-yard rusher Leonard Fournette to team with starting running back Ronald Jones.

Jones, a third-year pro who struggled as a rookie in 2018, rebounded last season to lead the team in rushing with 724 yards and six touchdowns. He also had 31 receptions for 309 yards, finishing with 1,033 yards from scrimmage.

McCoy and Fournette are versatile backs, who could contribute to the running and passing games.

Sunday’s game is a homecoming for Fournette, who grew up in New Orleans and starred at LSU.

SECONDARY CONCERNS

The usually productive passing offenses of Saints coach Sean Payton and Bucs coach Bruce Arians represent considerable tests for secondaries that gave up their share of yards and big plays last season. Tampa Bay ranked 30th against the pass in 2019. The Saints ranked 20th, but hope the addition of veteran free-agent safety Malcolm Jenkins solidifies their back end with veteran savvy and leadership.

