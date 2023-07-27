Bradshaw has nothing to lose as she enters final stage of career

Bradshaw is one year away from her fourth Olympics Games but has vowed that it will be her last

Holly Bradshaw feels she has nothing to lose as she enters the twilight of her pole vaulting career, writes Sportsbeat's Tom Harle.

One of the most experienced and popular members of the British athletics team, the Euxton star made her senior Championship debut back in 2011.

Bradshaw, 31, is clear that a fourth Olympics in Paris would be her last hurrah.

“32 isn’t that old to retire, I could probably carry on until I’m 36 to another Olympics,” she said, “but I’ve been doing this for a long time now. It’s a lot of sacrifice.

“It’s a sacrifice I choose, but after Paris I can say I’ve given myself an adequate shot and had lots of good experiences.

“I think a new chapter needs to start then. Whether that’s being involved in the sport or completely stepping away I don’t know, but starting a family is high on the agenda for me.”

Bradshaw is one of over 1,000 elite athletes on UK Sport’s National Lottery-funded World Class Programme, allowing her to train full time, have access to the world’s best coaches and benefit from pioneering medical support – this is vital for her pathway to the Paris 2024 Games.

The countdown is ON ⏳ Just one year to go until Paris 2024 Olympic Games. We can’t wait to see what @TeamGB achieve 💙 https://t.co/gfnd4UckRn — The National Lottery (@TNLUK) July 26, 2023

And with the Paris 2024 Olympics only one year away, the Games are set to inspire people and communities all across the country. Bradshaw hopes that by sharing her story it will give others motivation to get involved into sport.

Bradshaw won Olympic bronze in Tokyo, claiming a global Championship medal at the tenth attempt and Team GB’s first-ever medal in pole vaulting.

In 2021 she also raised her own British record to 4.90m - breaking a hallowed barrier in the process.

Story continues

It was a year that gave her some degree of closure on the sport and allowed her to chase medals at this summer’s World Championships and next year’s Olympics, secure in the knowledge she has nothing to prove.

What does it take to be a wheelchair racer? We met @nathanmaguire2 who told us about his sport, his motivations, and how National Lottery support has helped him 💙#NationalLottery #ThanksToYou pic.twitter.com/Eo5HHvgnfO — The National Lottery (@TNLUK) July 20, 2023

“It didn’t matter whether it was gold, silver or bronze, that Olympic medal took the weight off my shoulders,” she said.

“Now no-one expects me to go out and do anything really and I’ve changed my own philosophy. I know I’m going to retire after Paris - whether that’s immediately after or the indoor season after.

“I don’t want to be burdened with pressure, I don’t want to waste the last 18 months of this amazing career being negative or upset. I just want to enjoy every minute.

“I believe in my heart that I can go and win a world medal or another Olympic medal.

“Women’s pole vaulting has been a bit stagnant in the last couple of years but I feel like the depth is coming back, and it’s going to be a really, really good battle.”

National Lottery players raise more than £30million a week for good causes including vital funding into sport – from grassroots to elite. Find out how your numbers make amazing happen at: www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk #TNLAthletes #MakeAmazingHappen