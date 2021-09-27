Bradley Zimmer realizes every little brother's dream, homers off Kyle Zimmer

There has been a massive shift in bragging rights in one MLB family.

Cleveland Indians outfielder Bradley Zimmer realized the dream of every younger brother on Monday when he homered off his older brother, Kansas City Royals pitcher Kyle Zimmer, in a major league game.

You can see a big smile on Bradley's face as he rounds third base:

Thanksgiving is going to be really awkward this year for the Zimmer brothers ... pic.twitter.com/13wBljlvTu — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) September 27, 2021

Before that homer, the Zimmer brothers had faced off twice before. The sequence has gradually shifted Bradley's way, going from a strikeout to a walk to a home run now. He didn't brag too much about it after the game, though, via MLB.com:

"I’d say it’s a mix of emotions," Bradley Zimmer said. "I don’t necessarily pride myself just because I hit that off of my brother. Hopefully, someday, we’ll be on the same team. I’d like to be on the same team. It was fun. It was a little, I guess, redemption. He got me the first time, so I had to make it even."

Per Elias Sports via MLB.com, this is the fourth instance in MLB history of brother homering off brother. The other three:

Oct. 7, 1904: George Stovall (CLE, batter) at Jesse Stovall (DET, pitcher)

July 19, 1933: Rick Ferrell (Red Sox, batter) vs. Wes Ferrell (CLE, pitcher)

May 29, 1975: Joe Niekro (HOU, batter) at Phil Niekro (ATL, pitcher)

Cleveland would eventually win the game 8-3, with Bradley going 2-for-3 at the plate and Kyle allowing two runs (one earned) in one inning of work.