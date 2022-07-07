Bradley Wiggins: 'Winning in 2012 wasn't a happy thing - it was more of a box-ticking exercise'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John MacLeary
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Bradley Wiggins
    Bradley Wiggins
    British former professional road and track racing cyclist
  • Mark Cavendish
    Mark Cavendish
    British professional road racing cyclist
  • Chris Froome
    Chris Froome
    British cyclist
Bradley Wiggins: 'Winning in 2012 wasn't a happy thing - it was more of a box-ticking exercise' - EPA
Bradley Wiggins: 'Winning in 2012 wasn't a happy thing - it was more of a box-ticking exercise' - EPA

For Sir Bradley Wiggins, reminders of the day that made superstars of Britain’s cyclists – the arrival of the Tour de France to London in 2007 – are around every corner. “It came to mind recently when I walked to the Serpentine with my kids,” Wiggins tells Telegraph Sport. “We were feeding the ducks – and the memories came flooding back. It is amazing to think that was 15 years ago.”

Wiggins, then competing in his second Tour, finished fourth in the prologue that day. Much has happened in the years since and Wiggins has had a first-row seat to it all – including the relentless Team Sky winning machine where, he admits, success became so joyless it felt like little more than a “box-ticking exercise”.

After becoming the first Briton to take home the yellow jersey in 2012, Wiggins became a household name, then went on to win a further three Olympic gold medals – including the time trial at the London Olympics – set the hour record and clinch the world Madison title alongside Mark Cavendish before hanging up his wheels in his birth town at the Six Days of Ghent.

There has been controversy and heartbreak, too. Named in the Fancy Bears hack in September 2016, and later caught up in the infamous Jiffy-bag scandal, of which he was later cleared of any wrongdoing, Wiggins later admitted to have struggled with depression. In April the 42-year-old revealed he had been sexually groomed by a coach while still a teenager.

Now, though, he is at peace. Speaking ahead of this year’s race, where he is working as part of Eurosport’s in-race commentary team, Wiggins insists he is “happier than I’ve ever been”.

That glorious sunny afternoon in July 2007 may have been the day when Britons flocked to see the future Tour winner and Cavendish up close – along with a young Geraint Thomas – but, by happy coincidence, it was an event five years later to the day that set Wiggins on a path to cementing his place in the annals of cycling history.

Wiggins rides around London during the prologue of the 2007 Tour de France - GETTY IMAGES
Wiggins rides around London during the prologue of the 2007 Tour de France - GETTY IMAGES

It was on La Planche des Belles Filles where Team Sky crushed their rivals, paving the way for Wiggins to take his first yellow jersey, a garment he wore all the way to Paris.

For Wiggins, though, success was impossible to enjoy. “When I was winning those races in 2012, I don’t ever remember it being a happy thing doing it,” he says.

“It was more of a box-ticking exercise. Which is a shame really, we never enjoyed the success. By contrast, I think that was probably why we had so much success. It was always about winning and winning became the norm. It was very businesslike, which contradicts everything that I love about the sport, and the passion I have for it.

“The last time I was happy when I stepped off a bike and really enjoyed it was probably the 2009 Tour in Paris with Garmin, with people like David Millar, [Christian] Vande Velde, Jonathan Vaughters and all those guys. After that it felt as if everything became very businesslike.

“Looking at the 2012 Tour from a distance, though, it was a remarkable team performance – even with all the infighting [with Froome]. British world champion Mark Cavendish – the first since Tommy Simpson – being led out by a British rider in the yellow jersey, and Chris Froome finishing second overall. Then obviously, what happened at the London Olympics straight afterwards.

“It was while out riding in Surrey ahead of the Olympic road race when we stopped at a cafe – remember we had been in the Tour de France bubble for over three weeks. There was me, Cavendish, Froome, David Millar – who had also won a stage at that year’s Tour – and that was when I realised life would never be the same for me again.

“In the subsequent years Chris Froome obviously won four Tours, then Geraint Thomas won in 2018, it is remarkable what happened over the past 10 years. Now of course we have the likes of Simon Yates, Adam Yates and now the younger generation are coming through.”

Chris Froome (left) and Bradley Wiggins head towards Planche des Belles Filles in 2012 - EPA
Chris Froome (left) and Bradley Wiggins head towards Planche des Belles Filles in 2012 - EPA

Stood at the roadside in 2007 was Ethan Hayter, the Ineos Grenadiers rider who narrowly missed out on selection for this year’s Tour, while the Londoner’s team-mate Tom Pidcock, who is making his debut at the race, has previously told Telegraph Sport how the on-road exploits of Wiggins helped inspire him. Not that Wiggins is allowing that go to his head.

“If you have success, then you can’t fail to inspire someone who is stood at the roadside,” he says. “It is part and parcel of being a sportsperson. I don’t think we were the only ones to inspire, you know? I was inspired by Sean Yates and Chris Boardman who won the prologue in Lille in 1994, and then watching them when the Tour de France came over to the UK.

“Sean took yellow a few days later. Chris winning the [individual pursuit] at the Barcelona Olympics, David Millar winning the Tour de France prologue in 2000.

“You know, my son [Ben] is 17 now and is on the British Junior Academy. He looks up to Tom Pidcock, Mathieu van der Poel and people like that – we all have our heroes whatever generation you’re from.

“He’s a chip off the old block. That said, he got second [in a recent time trial], but I used to win,” Wiggins laughs. “He’s done amazingly and done it off his own back and his own hard work and fortitude. It’s great to see really because we know teenagers can drift and could be doing a lot worse things with themselves.”

Having flirted with the celebrity lifestyle in the immediate aftermath of London 2012, and subsequent appearances on the reality show The Jump, Wiggins finally appears to have found his calling: back in the peloton, sitting on the back of a motorbike providing in-race analysis during the recent Giro d’Italia and ongoing Tour.

“I’ve come to terms with lots of things over the past six months,” he says. “I’m 42 now, it took me a long time to find some stability in my life, learning what’s important in life. Cycling was just a job – but also a passion of mine that I am able to embrace now. There were times when I thought I had to rid myself of cycling, but I’m happy now. I love doing ‘Brad on a Bike’ for Eurosport.”

Wiggins rides with his son Ben on the Champs-Elysees after winning the Tour - AP
Wiggins rides with his son Ben on the Champs-Elysees after winning the Tour - AP

But does Wiggins, now working on the other side of the fence, have a newfound respect for the journalists who he, on occasion, had prickly relationships with?

“There are always people that are just there to s— stir. Just like some cyclists can be awkward – and I was one of them, I don’t mind saying,” Wiggins laughs.

“If something controversial happens on the road and I have to go and ask questions... I do find that difficult sometimes, but I understand. I wouldn’t say I have a newfound respect for the media, but seeing the other side of the fence is certainly interesting.”

With La Planche des Belles Filles looming ahead of Friday’s stage, Wiggins reflects on 2012 and all that. “We’re 10 years on now, and I think the next 10 will go even quicker and before you know it you’re not relevant anymore. Not that I am now.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NHL draft prospect understands pressure-packed situations in the crease, off the ice

    Tyler Brennan knows a thing or two about being in the middle of pressure-packed situations. The top-ranked North American goaltender ahead of the upcoming NHL draft saw plenty of rubber in his first full Western Hockey League campaign. It was a nice change after both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons were cut short or stunted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Brennan's understanding of stressful moments, however, goes beyond battling through screens or facing shooters one-on-one. His father, Jarrod, works

  • Mets ace deGrom to make 1st injury rehab start Sunday

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mets ace Jacob deGrom is finally ready to begin a minor league rehab assignment. Sidelined by injuries since last July, the two-time Cy Young Award winner is scheduled to start Sunday night for Class A St. Lucie against the Jupiter Hammerheads. He's expected to throw about 25 pitches and two innings. It will be the first competitive outing since spring training for deGrom, sidelined all season because of a stress reaction in his right scapula that caused inflammation. The announc

  • Otto Porter Jr. will make a huge impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss how the versatile forward will make things easier for Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Nick Nurse (among others). Full episode available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Why the Raptors should leverage their future for Kevin Durant

    Since Durant reportedly requested a trade out of Brooklyn three years after his experiment to create a superteam failed, the Toronto Raptors have come up as a natural landing spot for the Slim Reaper.

  • Volkanovski defends title, beats Holloway again at UFC 276

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alexander Volkanovski defeated Max Holloway for the third time Saturday night, defending his featherweight title by unanimous decision with a dominant striking performance at UFC 276. Volkanovski (25-1) extended his winning streak to 22 fights with a commanding display against Holloway (23-7), the former champion at 145 pounds. Volkanovski executed a sharp boxing game plan against one of the UFC's best punchers, bloodying Holloway's face early on and steadily increasing the puni

  • Trout's slump worsens, Astros strike out 20 to sweep Angels

    HOUSTON (AP) — Mike Trout watched as a low sinker grazed the outside corner of the strike zone in the third inning Sunday, rung up once again in a weekend filled with strikeouts. Before trudging back to the dugout he made a face that seemed to scream: Yikes! The Angels star went 0 for 11 with nine strikeouts in a three-game series and Los Angeles hitters fanned 20 times overall Sunday as the Houston Astros won 4-2 for a sweep. “Mike Trout is an he is a future Hall of Famer. He’s going to come ar

  • Winnipeg Jets make it official, bringing back Rick Bowness as head coach

    WINNIPEG — Rick Bowness is returning to his roots. The Winnipeg Jets announced the hiring of Bowness as their head coach on Sunday after several days of speculation. The 67-year-old Bowness, who becomes the team's eighth head coach in franchise history and third since the club’s relocation to Winnipeg, began his coaching career with the Jets, culminating in 28 games running the bench to close the 1988–89 season. The former right wing ended his NHL playing career with Winnipeg in the 1982 playoff

  • 'We know what the stakes are': Savoie, Geekie navigated NHL draft year together

    Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie knew they were in the midst of something special. The star centres for the Winnipeg Ice — one an elusive offensive threat, the other a hulking force — spent the Western Hockey League season battling for their team. The pair was also competing against one another. Savoie sits as NHL Central Scouting's fourth-ranked North American skater heading into Thursday's first round of the 2022 draft, while Geekie is slotted in at No. 5. It was a unique situation both players

  • De Grasse hopeful he'll be back in top form at the world championships post-COVID

    TORONTO — A month before the world track and field championships, Canada's fastest man was winded just walking up the stairs in his home in Jacksonville, Fla. Andre De Grasse recently returned to full practices after his second bout of COVID-19 interrupted a season that was finally looking up. He said he suffered symptoms such as shortness of breath. The timing was frustrating, coming just as he was finding his form after an early-season foot injury. "I was sleeping on the second floor, so I had

  • Growlers put halt to winless ways with resounding victory over Rattlers

    It has been a long time coming for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they finally earned their first victory in the CEBL defeating the Saskatchewan Rattlers 83-60 on Sunday in St. John's, N.L. Coming into the game, the expansion team (1-10) had suffered a 51-point loss to the Edmonton Stingers on Thursday in a season that has consisted of both blow outs and tightly-contested losses. The Rattlers (7-5) on the other hand, had their 4-game win streak snapped, which included a 19-point victory over the

  • Dodgers go deep 3 times in 7-2 win over Padres

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freddie Freeman has been a consistent hitter in his first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The All-Star first baseman though was lacking in the power department for most of the season. That hasn't been the case over the past three weeks. Freeman hit his sixth home run since June 11 during the first inning of Saturday's game against San Diego. It was part of a three-homer barrage during a seven-pitch span in the inning as the Dodgers continued their dominance of the Padres

  • Sheets drives in two, White Sox hold off Giants 5-3

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gavin Sheets doubled twice and drove in two runs, and the Chicago White Sox held on for a 5-3 victory against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday. Dylan Cease allowed one run in five innings for his third consecutive win. The major league leader in strikeouts per nine innings, Cease (7-3) had only four against San Francisco – his fewest since May 24 – and overcame LaMonte Wade Jr.’s home run leading off the first to improve to 4-1 in seven road starts. Tanner Banks followed

  • Kevin Durant Watch: Who the Raptors shouldn't trade for KD

    Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale rank which of the Raptors' core players are most valuable to the team if management is able to swing a deal for Kevin Durant. Full episode is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Blue Jays mourn death of first base coach Mark Budzinski's daughter

    TORONTO — First base coach Mark Budzinski is taking a leave of absence from the Toronto Blue Jays following the death of his daughter. The team announced the passing of Julia Budzinski, who was 17, on Sunday morning. "The Budzinskis have been part of our Blue Jays family over the last four seasons. This devastating loss is felt by our entire organization and we grieve alongside Bud and his family," said Ross Atkins, executive vice president of baseball operations and general manager of the Blue

  • CF Montreal looking for another MLS road victory against Los Angeles Galaxy

    Montreal has never fancied itself as much of a specialist on the road. Last season, the club only managed to win 15 of a possible 42 points away from home, significantly hurting their Major League Soccer playoff fight -- a bid they ultimately lost. However, the club has seemingly turned that around, becoming one of the best away teams in MLS and winning invaluable points in the process. "I don’t know if you can pinpoint one specific thing, I think we just acknowledged that road points are huge i

  • Canadian Jessica Campbell first female assistant coach in American Hockey League

    Jessica Campbell broke a professional hockey barrier for women as the first female assistant coach in the American Hockey League. The 30-year-old from Rocanville, Sask., was named to the Coachella Valley Firebirds coaching staff Tuesday. She joins head coach Dan Bylsma behind the bench of the Seattle Kraken's AHL affiliate in its inaugural season. Campbell's appointment comes weeks after she was the first woman on a coaching staff at the men's world championship in Finland, where she was an assi

  • CF Montreal looking for another MLS road victory against Los Angeles Galaxy

    Montreal has never fancied itself as much of a specialist on the road. Last season, the club only managed to win 15 of a possible 42 points away from home, significantly hurting their Major League Soccer playoff fight -- a bid they ultimately lost. However, the club has seemingly turned that around, becoming one of the best away teams in MLS and winning invaluable points in the process. "I don’t know if you can pinpoint one specific thing, I think we just acknowledged that road points are huge i

  • CBC Sports to broadcast Canadian WNT's group stage matches at CONCACAF W Championship

    The Canadian women's soccer team's quest for qualification to three major tournaments will be broadcast on CBC Sports. All three of Canada's group stage matches for the CONCACAF W Championship will be available on CBC-TV and the free CBC Gem streaming service, following an agreement with Mediapro Canada — the rights holder in Canada for all CONCACAF national team tournaments through 2023. CBC Sports will provide national coverage of Canada's matches against Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday and Pan

  • Maple Leafs fans voted 'most annoying' in Twitter survey

    Toronto Maple Leafs fans were voted to be the most annoying and most delusional fanbase in the NHL, according to fan survey.

  • Toro's single in 9th sends Mariners over Athletics

    SEATTLE (AP) — Pinch-hitter Justin Upton homered to tie it in the eighth inning and Abraham Toro singled home the winning run in the ninth to lift the Seattle Mariners over the Oakland Athletics 2-1 Saturday. The Mariners loaded the bases with no outs in the ninth when Lou Trivino (1-6) walked Eugenio Suarez, Carlos Santana singled and Cal Raleigh reached on shortstop Nick Allen's error. Toro then singled home pinch-runner Marcus Wilson for the victory. Diego Castillo (6-1) got the win. Upton se