Bradley Wiggins’s son Ben claims silver medal at first World Championships

Ben Wiggins took home silver at the men’s junior time trial at the UCI World Championships in Stirling - Getty Images/Dario Belingheri

Ben Wiggins laid down another marker in his burgeoning career with silver in the men’s junior time trial at the UCI World Championships in Stirling.

The 18-year-old Wiggins, son of 2012 Tour de France winner and five-time Olympic champion Sir Bradley, finished 24.78 seconds off the winning time of Australia’s Oscar Chamberlain, who took gold in 28 minutes 29.62 seconds over the 22.8km course which finished with a steep climb to Stirling Castle.

“Obviously winning a world championship medal at my first worlds, it can’t get much better other than getting the jersey and I’m sure there’ll be more opportunities to get that so I can’t complain today,” said Wiggins, who bounced back after being forced to pull out of last week’s junior road race.

“This has been my main goal all year with lots of steps to it. I was disappointed after the road race but if you’d told me I needed to sacrifice the road race for a medal in the time trial I would have taken it.”

It is another result that helps Wiggins, a European champion on the track and winner of the Trophee Centre Morbihan Nations Cup road race in France, carve out his own identity separate to that of his famous father, who was in Stirling to enjoy his son’s success.

And Ben’s upbringing has helped him handle the extra scrutiny and attention the Wiggins name brings.

“I was seven when my dad won the Tour,” he said. “Pretty much after that, he was probably the most famous man in Britain for a while.

Sir Bradley Wiggins (left) cycling with his young son Ben on the Champs-Élysées after winning the 2012 Tour de France - Reuters/Stephane Mahe

“When you’ve got people camping outside your house and stuff, this is nothing compared to that.

“Having to miss days of school because we couldn’t get out, yeah, anything that comes now, unless it’s worse than that, I’m sure I can deal with it...

“There have been a few times when it’s been quite hard. But days like today, it’s nothing really, because I’ve backed up the hype.”

British champion Charlie Aldridge upgraded his national jersey to a rainbow one with victory in the under-23s cross-country Olympic race, using a big attack on the final lap to ride clear of France’s Adrien Boichis and win by 13 seconds.

“On that last lap, I just went all out,” said the 22-year-old from Perth, a former junior world champion. “I didn’t really believe it until I got on that finish line.”