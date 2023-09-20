Bradley Whitford To Play Van Helsing In ‘Mina & Lucy’s Guide to Slaying Dracula’ Halloween Podcast; Premiere Date Set

EXCLUSIVE: Three-time Emmy winner Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale) has lended his voice to Mina & Lucy’s Guide to Slaying Dracula, a 20-episode serialized podcast from Gen-Z Media, producer of audio programming for tweens, teens and families. Whitford stars as the legendary vampire hunter, Professor Van Helsing, in the series, which launches Sept. 21 across all podcast platforms, with additional episodes releasing in the lead-up to Halloween.

Penned by Lauren Wells (FX’s What We Do in the Shadows) and based loosely on the classic novel by Bram Stoker, the serialized spooky comedy adventure story follows best friends and monster enthusiasts who discover something shocking about their new classmate, and when strange occurrences begin rattling their small town, the friends find themselves confronting the most powerful vampire of legend, Dracula himself. (You can listen to a trailer below.)

Whitford’s Professor Van Helsing is Mina’s eccentric and protective grandfather, who guards his secret past as the greatest vampire hunter the world has ever known. The cast also includes Ritchie Coster (The Dark Knight) as Dracula, Broadway star Suri Marrero (The Lion King, Frozen) as Mina Murray and newcomer Genna Du Quesnay as Lucy West, as well as Marissa Jaret Winokur (Hairspray), Julian Chowdhury (That 90’s Show), Anthony Atamanuik (30 Rock), and Che Tafari (The Good Fight).

“Bradley’s portrayal of Van Helsing is heartfelt and hilarious,” said Ben Strouse, Gen-Z Media’s CEO. “Lauren created such a fun version of the iconic character, and it’s thrilling to see Bradley bring him life.”

He noted that with shows like Mina & Lucy, the company targets “older tweens who may have aged out of younger ‘kids’ podcasts” while also looking to attract “a co-listening audience of young adults, parents and other adults who love big story worlds.” by using :original music and immersive sound design to bring [stories] to life in a way that feels very familiar to movie-goers.”

GZM’s slate includes more than 20 original audio mysteries, including chart-topping Six Minutes, now in its third season. Other podcasts include the Peabody award-winning The Unexplainable Disappearance of Mars Patel and Peabody-nominated Treasure Island: 2020, as well as The Alien Adventures of Finn Caspian, which is being adapted for television by Crayola and MIMO Studios, and recent entry Nightingale.

