Bradley Whitford mocked for sharing Trump/Biden meme that seems to misunderstand Parasite

Get Out’s Bradley Whitford has been widely mocked for sharing a Trump/Biden meme that appeared to misunderstand the film Parasite.

The actor, who also played Josh Lyman on The West Wing, posted the meme to his Twitter account.

It depicts a scene from the Oscar-winning film in which the villains of the movie, a pair of ignorant rich people, relax in their spacious living room, while the film’s heroes, who struggle through a series of low-paying jobs, hide from them beneath a table.

Awkwardly, the faces of Joe Biden and his wife Dr Jill Biden have been placed over the rich couple, while Donald Trump and wife Melania have been superimposed over the film’s heroes.

Whitford is a firm Biden supporter, with his Twitter feed a collection of retweets and endorsements of Democrats and left-leaning political causes, leading many to speculate that he did not understand the film’s message.

“The genius of Parasite is how people unwittingly reveal themselves according to their interpretation of it,” read one response.

Bradley Whitford's 'Parasite' meme, with the superimposed faces of the Bidens and the Trumps

Another added: “Honestly think rich people are fundamentally incapable of understanding this film, the message just conflicts too much with their personal narrative/ego for them to even perceive it, it's remarkable.”

Others also recalled that Whitford delivered a famous line in the 2017 film Get Out, in which his character, a wealthy white man who secretly abducts and tortures young black men, awkwardly attempted to prove his liberal credentials.

Not since Daniel Day-Lewis has an actor refused to break character this long after production wrapped https://t.co/cQDAbmhcxV pic.twitter.com/3bkqoRuEOo — Cyberpunk Theologian (@CyberpunkRosary) November 11, 2020

not one celebrity who watched this film actually understood it, huh https://t.co/DMYm9eKqUQ — noah, a bibimperson (@noahreservation) November 12, 2020

“I would have voted for Obama a third time if I could,” his character says to his daughter’s Black boyfriend upon meeting him. Whitford revealed in 2019 that, while filming, he did not realise the line was intended to mock white liberalism.

Bradley Whitford in 'Get Out', and Song Kang-ho in 'Parasite'

“Continuing your habit of not understanding obvious social allegories in movies,” joked another response to Whitford’s tweet.

