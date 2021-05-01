Paul Reiser, Cher, Viola Davis & More Pay Tribute To “Radiant, Powerful And Supremely Talented” Olympia Dukakis
Refresh for updates… After the death of Olympia Dukakis was announced on Saturday, social media reactions from former collaborators and Hollywood admirers began pouring in.
“So, so sad to hear of #OlympiaDukakis’s passing,” tweeted actor Paul Reiser, who had “the great joy of playing her son” in two films, Paul Seed’s Strange Relations (2001) and Raymond De Felitta’s dramedy The Thing About My Folks (2005).
“Such a radiant, powerful and supremely talented woman. I feel blessed to have known her,” Reiser added. “RIP ‘Ma.’ I will always smile at the thought of you and sweet Louis together.”
Actress, singer and TV personality Cher, who starred with Dukakis in the romantic comedy Moonstruck, also chimed in with memories from set. “Even Though Her part was That Of a Suffering Wife, We [laughed] all the time…I Talked To Her 3Wks Ago,” she tweeted. “Rip Dear One.”
Oscar winner Viola Davis, who starred with Dukakis in 1998 film The Pentagon Wars, also chimed in, calling her as “the consummate actor” and “a joy to work with.”
The Oscar-winning star of Moonstruck, Look Who's Talking and Mr. Holland's Opus passed away today at her home in New York City. She was 89.
Deadline will share more reactions as they come in…
— Cher (@cher) May 1, 2021
So. so sad to hear of #OlympiaDukakis’s passing. I had the great joy of playing her son – twice. Such a radiant, powerful and supremely talented woman. I feel blessed to have known her. RIP “Ma.” I will always smile at the thought of you and sweet Louis together.
— Paul Reiser (@PaulReiser) May 1, 2021
In fall of 2018 I was in NYC and I saw this beautiful, silver-haired woman outside Silvercup Studios smoking a cigarette, taking some sun and I said, “Jeez that looks like Olympia Dukakis… if Olympia was maybe 60. There’s no way a woman of 85 looks that great.” It was Olympia. https://t.co/uz7xOMGjNL
— Paul Reiser (@PaulReiser) May 1, 2021
RIP Olympia Dukakis…the consummate actor. You made all around you step up their game. A joy to work with. Rest well. "May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest".💛💛💛https://t.co/9uC2Ld4rTU
— Viola Davis (@violadavis) May 1, 2021
May Olympia Dukakis rest in peace. Her talent and depth represented the gift of studying, evolving and working hard. I admired her so much and her kindness to me filled my heart.
— Nia Vardalos (@NiaVardalos) May 1, 2021
It was 33 years ago that we gave her and @cher the Golden Globe for “Moonstruck” but I’ll never forget how gracious she was. Olympia Dukakis was pure class and tons of talent. RIP. pic.twitter.com/jiUpQLTZpQ
— Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) May 1, 2021
Olympia Dukakis was a great actress who loved the work and loved the theatre. She was the acting teacher who spoke to me (and many, many others) with clarity and humor and NO censor. 1/2
— Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) May 1, 2021
She would tell us: don't forget that the reason you wanted to do this was that it looked like fun. And it is. Amid the sweat and the angst, don't forget the fun. Rest in peace, Olympia. 2/2 https://t.co/8kMGEvgdGQ
— Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) May 1, 2021
Brilliant, strong, hilarious soul. An actor’s actor. Rest In Peace Olympia Dukakis. https://t.co/4ZAwcBBd2O
— (((Bradley Whitford))) (@BradleyWhitford) May 1, 2021
Olympia Dukakis has departed our company. We were Moonstruck by her, as she told us great Tales of the City. A true Steel Magnolia within a more common forest. Ah, what a life force, her later years her best. Rest now among the heavens, Olympia.
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 1, 2021
RIP to my old Montclair neighbor, beautiful artist and co-founder of the Whole Theater company, Olympia Dukakis. pic.twitter.com/YQOLCz4hj4
— Alex Winter (@Winter) May 1, 2021
Thank U for so many timeless movie moments Olympia Dukakis🎬💔
— Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) May 1, 2021
Everyone on #TalesoftheCity set had a wild story about Olympia Dukakis. In prep to play Anna Madrigal, I watched everything she’d done on screen, and read her books. Sensitive, sassy, in love with her craft, full of wry humor and sharp intelligence. A broad for the ages. 💔 pic.twitter.com/lTlxgAWL8P
— Jen Richards (@SmartAssJen) May 1, 2021
So very sad to hear this. Olympia Dukakis, such a wonderful actress & beautiful person. #RIP https://t.co/wr0uy38oFe
— Betty Buckley (@BettyBuckley) May 1, 2021
RIP Olympia Dukakis, a wonderful actress, a delightful person and a legend in the theater community. She won an Oscar for Moonstruck, and audiences cherished her take-no-prisoners turn in Steel Magnolias. I worked with her on the movie of my play Jeffrey and she was bliss pic.twitter.com/Kz9c85nnaX
— Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) May 1, 2021
Heartbreaking that we'll never see a new performance by the brilliant Olympia Dukakis. RIP.
— Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) May 1, 2021
RIP Olympia Dukakis
— David Slack (@slack2thefuture) May 1, 2021
Olympia Dukakis brought warmth, humor and wit to the stage and screen for almost 60 years, including a stellar run of unforgettable roles in "Steel Magnolias" "Tales of the City" and "Moonstruck," for which she won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar. She will be missed. pic.twitter.com/TLuNTx32PI
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) May 1, 2021
We’re so sorry to hear about the passing of Olympia Dukakis. She was a legend, an actor’s actor, and a valued trustee. We were blessed to have her on the Geary stage as well as in A.C.T. classrooms. Our love is with her family. (Photos from A Mother, Hecuba, and Vigil) pic.twitter.com/idvd7Uu1Yg
— American Conservatory Theater (@ACTSanFrancisco) May 1, 2021
Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Oscar-winning actress Olympia Dukakis. @thr remembers her here. https://t.co/jo4tMDkfRI
— TCM (@tcm) May 1, 2021
