Bradley Hutchins: First picture of man, 20, fatally stabbed in Croydon street fight

Bradley Hutchins, 20 (Metropolitan Police )

A young man killed in a double stabbing in south London has been pictured for the first time.

Bradley Hutchins, 20, and a 19-year-old man were attacked in North Walk, New Addington just after 6pm on Tuesday, September 12.

Police officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service to reports of people fighting.

Mr Hutchins was pronounced dead at the scene in Croydon.

His family, who said he “sweet” and will be “missed by everyone”, are being supported by specialist officers.

James Hutchins wrote on Facebook: “Love you so much Bradley”, before adding a picture of a red boxing glove on which the words “till we meet again” were written.

Relative Paulie Sealy said: “All we have now is memories. I love you always. See you on the other side, my brother.”

Cheryl Sealy paid tribute, adding: “Our sweet Brad. Loved and missed by everyone.”

Vince Slevin said: “Rest in peace, Bradders.”

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of Mr Hutchin’s death as a stab wound.

The teenage victim was taken to hospital for treatment but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A 20-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been bailed to return on a date in mid-October.

The double stabbing happened in North Walk, New Addington (John Dunne / Evening Standard)

Detective Inspector Jason Fitzpatrick, leading the Metropolitan Police’s investigation, said: “We have spoken to several people as part of our enquiries, however we believe there may be others who witnessed the incident or the moments leading up to it and would ask them to come forward.

“We are continuing to review CCTV and would also ask anyone who has a video doorbell, or who was driving in the area with a dash cam, to please check their footage.

“It is vital that we establish what happened and locate those responsible.”

Superintendent Mitch Carr, from the South Area command, added: “First and foremost our thoughts are with Bradley’s family and friends who have suffered an unimaginable loss.

“We know that there will also be significant concerns within the wider community in New Addington and you will see additional officers in the area, while we continue to investigate this tragic crime.

“I would ask that you speak with them if you have any information. It is only by working together that we can reduce violent crime, and we need your help with this investigation.”

Any witnesses are asked to call 101, quoting reference CAD 6879/12Sep or independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.