Bradley Cooper reveals if he'd star in “The Hangover 4”

The actor was asked if he was done with comedic roles.

Call all the members of your wolf pack, because Bradley Cooper is down to star in The Hangover Part IV, The Hangover Part V, a Hangover anything.

The Maestro star and director, who played the laidback Phil in the movie series, was asked on Friday’s episode of The New Yorker Radio Hour if he was putting his comedic past behind him to take on more dramatic roles and spend more time behind the camera.

“Are you done with fun?” host David Remnick asked. “In other words, if another kinda fun comic role came along, it was three months of your life, it’s not Hangover 5, but something of a similar spirit.”

“Well, I would do Hangover 5,” Cooper answered. “It would be [Hangover] 4 first, but yeah.”

Bros./Courtesy Everett Collection Bradley Cooper in 'The Hangover'

When asked if he would do it “not just to pay the bills,” Cooper’s response did not change. “I would do probably Hangover 4 in an instant, yeah,” he said, “just because I love Todd [Phillips], I love Zach [Galifianakis], I love Ed [Helms] so much. I probably would, yeah.”

Cooper noted, however, that just because he’s up for reprising his role, it doesn’t mean the cast and crew will soon be cruising their way to Sin City for another round. “I don’t think Todd’s ever going to do that," he said.

Released in 2009, The Hangover followed a group of groomsmen who become unlikely pals after they accidentally lose the husband-to-be during his bachelor party in Las Vegas. The film spawned two sequels, which were released in 2011 and 2013.

While on the podcast, Cooper also pointed out that he considers dramatic roles to be plenty of fun, too. “You said the word ‘fun.’ There’s nothing more fun that I’ve ever experienced than Maestro and A Star Is Born,” he said. “This is me having fun.”

Maestro is playing in select theaters now before dropping on Netflix on Dec. 20.

Read the original article on Entertainment Weekly.