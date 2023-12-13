Bradley Cooper poses with daughter Lea De Seine at 'Maestro' premiere: See the photos

For Bradley Cooper, the flashiest entourage doesn't hold a candle to his No. 1 fan.

The actor brought his 6-year-old daughter Lea De Seine, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk, to the Los Angeles premiere of his new film "Maestro" on Tuesday.

Cooper and Lea made for a stylish father-daughter duo on the red carpet. Cooper wore a crisp navy-blue suit with a white buttoned-down shirt and black tie, while Lea looked adorably chic in a cheetah-print dress.

In one photo, Lea appears to give her father a celebratory high-five while posing for the cameras.

Cooper also had the support of his friend and "A Star is Born" co-star Lady Gaga at the film's premiere. Gaga, wearing a sleek black suit, was photographed interacting with Lea while a smiling Cooper looked on.

The "Shallow" singer also posed with Cooper and his "Maestro" co-star Carey Mulligan on the red carpet. Gaga stood side by side with Cooper and Mulligan, who matched with Cooper in a shimmery navy-blue gown.

Cooper plays famed composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein in the biographical drama "Maestro."

Cooper sparked controversy for his portrayal of Bernstein when a teaser trailer for the Netflix film dropped in August. Social media users dashed to point out Cooper's prosthetic nose worn for the film and the fact he is not Jewish like Bernstein was.

Lady Gaga, right, interacts with Cooper's daughter Lea De Seine, center.

During an interview with Mulligan on "CBS Mornings" last month, the actor opened up about the backlash he received for using prosthetic makeup to depict Bernstein.

He told co-host Gayle King he wasn’t fazed by people’s criticism, adding that prosthetics were necessary to accurately portray Bernstein in the film.

"The truth is I’d done this whole project out of love, and it’s so clear to me where (my intentions) come from," Cooper said at the time. "My nose is very similar to Lenny’s actually, and so the prosthetic is actually like a silk sheet. And I thought, ‘Maybe we don’t need to do it.’… But it’s all about balance, and my lips are nothing like Lenny’s, and my chin. And it just didn’t look right."

Cooper, who also serves as the film’s director, said the makeup was especially crucial in showing the changes in Bernstein’s physical appearance across his life.

"When he’s young we have prosthetic (around the nose and mouth), and then it just moves out," Cooper said. "So, by the time he’s older, it’s the whole face, so we just had to do it. Otherwise, I wouldn’t believe he was a human being."

"Maestro" streams on Netflix Dec. 20.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bradley Cooper brings daughter with Irina Shayk to 'Maestro' premiere