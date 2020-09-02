Bradley Cooper Jokes He's 'Running A One-Man Preschool' For Daughter Lea

From ELLE

Speaking with actor and musician Anthony Ramos for Interview, Bradley Cooper opened up about his family's quarantine experience during the age of COVID-19.

Cooper revealed that he has been taking care of his elderly mother, who has accompanied him to various red-carpet events in the past.

The actor also said he has been quarantining with his daughter, three-year-old Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk.

Bradley Cooper is taking care of his own during the COVID-19 pandemic. The A Star Is Born actor recently spoke with Hamilton star Anthony Ramos for Interview, sharing what his quarantine experience has been like so far.

'I'm with my daughter and my mother and my two dogs, and we have not left the house,' Cooper said, referring to his three-year-old daughter, Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper, whom he shares with his ex-partner, Irina Shayk; and his mom, Gloria Campano.

'My mother is going to be 80, and she has a colostomy bag, so I can't let anybody in the house. And I can't leave the house, because if she gets it, it's over.'

As the clan have been taking quarantine measures seriously, Cooper revealed some of the smaller, everyday pleasures they indulge in.

'We live in a little townhouse, thankfully there's a backyard,' he said. 'I'm running a one-man preschool. We get up, we do swim class in the bathtub.'

Campano has frequently accompanied Cooper to red-carpet events. The two last walked the red carpet together at the 91st annual Academy Awards in 2019.

