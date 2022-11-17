Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk's Daughter: Everything They've Said About Parenting

Sophie Dodd
·10 min read
Bradley cooper and Irina Shayk
Bradley cooper and Irina Shayk

MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk in February 2019

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have always supported each other as co-parents.

The Oscar-nominated actor and the Sports Illustrated model began dating in the spring of 2015 and welcomed a child together in 2017 before calling it quits two years later. During their relationship, they made only a handful of public appearances together, preferring to keep their romance and their daughter out of the spotlight.

"Because my work requires me to be out there, I just decided my personal life will be quiet," Shayk told Glamour UK in 2019. "That's why it's called personal, because it's something for you and your family, and I feel happy with it."

Cooper and Shayk welcomed their first and only child together, daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, on March 21, 2017. The A Star Is Born director spoke candidly about adjusting to fatherhood in a 2018 NPR interview, saying, "I guess having a child, and having a family of my own — which is a miracle and something I've always dreamt of — has opened me up even more, I guess, to the day, and to be present."

Despite their split, Cooper and Shayk maintained a friendship and have been spotted together on several occasions, from a tropical vacation to his Nightmare Alley premiere. Shayk told ELLE in 2021 that they don't use the term "co-parenting," explaining, "I never understood the term co-parenting. [...] Co-parenting is parenting." In 2022, the pair sparked reconciliation rumors after they were spotted showing PDA while on a walk in N.Y.C.

Although Cooper and Shayk are raising their daughter away from the public eye, they have shared a number of adorable anecdotes about Lea over the years. From skipping over the "terrible twos" to the values they're trying to instill in their child, here's everything Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have said about raising their daughter Lea De Seine.

Shayk showed off her baby bump at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Months before her birth, Lea technically made her catwalk debut at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, where her mom showed off the first subtle glimpses of a baby bump while hitting the runway.

Soon after, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Cooper and Shayk were expecting their first child together.

Lea is an Aries

Lea De Seine was born on March 21, 2017, in Los Angeles. Her parents did not address her birth publicly or on social media, though PEOPLE confirmed that she was born at 7:49 am, according to her birth certificate.

Cooper and Shayk kept a low profile after her birth, keeping out of the spotlight until that July when they took a star-studded vacation to Tahiti with pal Allison Williams and her then-husband Ricky Van Veen, as well as Anderson Cooper and his then-partner Benjamin Maisani, plus Diane von Furstenberg and Andy Cohen.

Shayk deals with mom guilt "every day"

Irina Shayk attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City
Irina Shayk attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City

Theo Wargo/WireImage

Like so many moms who work outside of the home, Shayk suffers from a nagging sense of mom guilt "every day" whenever she's away from her daughter. Speaking to PEOPLE in November 2018, the Russian model added that she does her best to stay in constant contact with Lea whenever she is working.

"I'm the mom who's always checking in," she explained, adding that when it comes to mom guilt, "I'm really hard on myself."

Reminding herself that she's not alone has been her biggest comfort. "Everyone has it," Shayk said. "Time passes so fast. You just have to try to live in the moment."

"I'm not good, but I'm working on it," she added. "You just have to let it go and not be hard on yourself."

Lea reminds Cooper of his father

Cooper revealed during a 2019 appearance on Oprah's SuperSoul Conversations from Times Square that his daughter often reminds him of his late father, Charles, who died in 2011 from lung cancer.

"[Having a family has] changed everything," he said. "Our daughter, she's incredible. And I see my father in her quite often."

The actor shared that his father's presence is extremely palpable at times when he's alone with Lea — to the degree that he sometimes wonders if he's actually there. "I can't believe I'm gonna admit this, but I had moments when … I was in the room with her, I would say, 'Dad?' There are some moments where she looks just like my father," he said, adding, "I watch too many movies."

She and Cooper watch cartoons together

Bradley Cooper,Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper
Bradley Cooper,Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper

Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP

One of the actor's go-to father-daughter bonding activities? Cartoons! Cooper explained during an April 2019 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that the pair love to watch TV together, an activity which has allowed him to reconnect with his inner child guilt-free.

"It allowed me to embrace my childlike self without any sort of like, fear of judgment," he said. "Like, I could just play with toys all day long and not feel like, 'Is this weird?' Or watch cartoons endlessly and not think I'm wasting my life. I love cartoons."

He added that Lea makes spending time together easy. Despite the stereotype of the toddler years being a period of growing pains, he told host DeGeneres that Lea never went through the "terrible twos."

"You know, I don't subscribe to that," Cooper said. "I don't even know what that means."

She doesn't have a nanny

Cooper and Shayk are raising Lea without a nanny, the mom-of-one revealed in a September 2021 cover story with Highsnobiety's magazine HIGHStyle.

She explained to the outlet that there's "no nanny" in the picture and that the two of them have full charge of Lea whenever she's in their respective care.

"When I'm with my daughter, I'm 100 percent a mother, and when she's with her dad, he's 100 percent her dad," the model told ELLE in 2021.

Cooper is a "hands-on" dad

Bradley Cooper attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating &quot;In America: An Anthology of Fashion&quot; at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City
Bradley Cooper attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Shayk praised Cooper for being an active, all-in father in her interview with HIGHStyle.

"He's a full-on, hands-on dad," she told the outlet. She explained that when Cooper took Lea for an extended vacation, she didn't even need to check in — something which she had previously expressed she felt like she needed to do whenever she was away from their daughter.

"Lea went on holiday with him for almost two weeks [and] I didn't call them once," she said.

Cooper himself previously joked to Interview magazine that he was "running a one-man preschool," adding that in the mornings, he tried to make bath time both fun and educational for his daughter.

"We get up, we do swim class in the bathtub," he said.

Shayk is raising her to know women are "strong and powerful"

While being a single mom who works outside the home is difficult at times, Shayk wants to ensure she raises her daughter to understand that she loves and is empowered by her work.

"It's hard to find a balance between being a single mom and being a working woman and provider," Shayk told British Vogue in March 2020. "Trust me, there are days I wake up and I'm like, 'Oh my God, I don't know what to do, I'm falling apart.' "

She added that while she tries to minimize time spent away from her daughter, she also wants Lea to know that paid work and motherhood aren't mutually exclusive. "I always try not to stay away from my daughter for more than a week, but I also don't want to be this woman who's not truthful to herself, because I love my work and I was raised in a woman-run household. I want my daughter to know that momma has a job in her life because I want to raise a strong, powerful woman. Presents and food do not come out of the blue."

She has "so many toys" — but is being taught to understand her privilege

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by irina shayk (@irinashayk)

Shayk came from humble beginnings, growing up in "the middle of nowhere in Russia" as the daughter of a coal miner and a pianist, she told Vogue in 2020. She's determined to pass down the same mindfulness and manners she was raised with, particularly as she and Cooper raise their daughter amid the Hollywood milieu.

"Me and her father are very strict. When she finishes eating, she gets up from the table, takes her plate, says 'thank you.' Without 'please' or 'thank you' she's not getting anything," Shayk told HIGHStyle.

"It's hard, because she has so many toys. I had one doll, and I still have this doll. Blonde, blue eyes, big Russian doll. My grandma used to make clothes for her," Shayk said, explaining that she tries hard to help her daughter understand that not everyone grows up with the same privileges.

"I always explain, 'Look, this is my doll. I had only one.' Or sometimes, 'You have this candy. I used to have candy only for Christmas,' " she added.

Despite Shayk's teachings, Lea, like any other kid, isn't immune to the feeling of being disappointed on Christmas morning. During a January 2022 appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Cooper shared that his daughter had asked for a Ghostbusters-themed gift for the holiday, but was ultimately dissatisfied with what her dad came up with.

"For those of you that have kids, they really push that Ghostbusters laser on every commercial in between cartoons, so she wanted that, she had to get that. She got that," Cooper explained, adding that she found it lacking in the end.

"She's like 'Where's the laser, though?' " the Licorice Pizza star said. "It's just a little plastic thing, but you do capture the ghost ... She wanted the real laser."

When teased by host Colbert about not living up to his reputation as a "big star," the actor responded, "I couldn't deliver."

Fatherhood drastically changed Cooper's approach to work and life

Fatherhood has radically shifted Cooper's perspective on life, he shared on the SmartLess podcast in June 2022.

"Fatherhood is … everything changed," Cooper said, adding that overcoming addiction and becoming a dad helped him build a stable sense of self-esteem for the first time. "Every single thing is absolutely shaded by, or brought into glorious colors, by the fact that I get to be a father to a wonderful human being."

He explained that monumental moments that previously moved him to seem comparatively small next to the joy of raising his daughter.

"You have this wonderful thing or breakthrough with a script, or you have a wonderful moment on this set or in an editing room … you have like 40 of those moments every day with your kid, that are that level of joy," he shared. "That's not spinning it, that's just the truth."

She's growing up surrounded by love

Cooper credits his parents with raising him to feel deeply loved and supported, and now he strives to pass that positive environment on to his daughter as she grows up.

Speaking to NPR, he explained that part of what bonded him to his A Star Is Born costar, Lady Gaga, was that they both "were very, very loved as children." He added, "When I meet people that have had that similar upbringing, I can just see it in them."

He works hard to pass that same upbringing on to his daughter, he added. "That's the thing I want my daughter to have — I just always want her to feel loved."

Latest Stories

  • VanVleet, Siakam texted Scottie Barnes words of encouragement

    Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses his performance against the Miami Heat and what Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet texted him during the most recent road trip.

  • Canada is about to play in the World Cup. Here's everything you need to become a soccer expert

    With a week to go until the FIFA World Cup begins, Canada's national men's team is putting the final touches on preparations for a tournament 36 years in the making. The team had only qualified once previously — in 1986 — which means a whole new generation of supporters are gearing up to cheer for the national squad as it enters the world's top soccer tournament. To help Canadians understand the path to a title win, and who might eventually prevail, CBC News has prepared a guide for bandwagon fa

  • Chiefs WR Smith-Schuster placed in concussion protocol

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was ruled out for the rest of Kansas City's game against the Jaguars on Sunday after a scary hit by Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco left him in the concussion protocol. Smith-Schuster was coming across the middle to catch a pass from Patrick Mahomes when Cisco hit him high, drawing flags from the officials. Smith-Schuster was left motionless on the turf with his hands momentarily frozen in a scene reminiscent of the concussion sust

  • After a career calling some of Canada's greatest moments, Steve Armitage gets his call to the Hall of Fame

    With all the noise that's out there, I'm missing the sound of his voice and I'm willing to wager that I'm not alone. For most of the past six decades, Steve Armitage has been a genius when it comes to delivering the spontaneous and immediate description of sport — any kind of sport. He's the ultimate play caller who possesses that unique ability to capture the drama of a race. Steve's retired now, living the good life and playing golf or going fishing whenever he can. When I contacted him not so

  • Herdman always believed Canada belonged at World Cup. Now an entire country does too

    John Herdman believed when virtually no one else did. Canada was going to the World Cup in 2022. That was the message at his first camp in charge, in March 2018 in Murcia, Spain. "He told us the goal in that very first meeting — which was to qualify for the World Cup. He said it then and there," said Toronto FC midfielder Jonathan Osorio. "He had the vision long before anybody else did. Nobody there was thinking about 2026. We were all focused on the next thing right in front of us — which was t

  • Blue Jays trade All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to Mariners

    The Toronto Blue Jays outfielder was dealt to the Seattle Mariners for a pair of arms on Wednesday.

  • Suspended Irving won't return for Nets on Sunday vs Lakers

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving won't play Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers, the first game he is eligible to return after he was suspended by the Nets for refusing to say he had no antisemitic beliefs. Coach Jacque Vaughn said Saturday before the Nets beat the Clippers that Irving wouldn't play, but provided no other updates. After remaining in Los Angeles to play the Lakers, the Nets continue their road trip with games in Sacramento and Portland. The Nets said when they sus

  • NFL road trip: Beyond Germany, league eyes Spain, France

    MUNICH (AP) — The NFL wants to keep its European tour going now that Germany has joined Britain in hosting games. Spain and France are atop the league's wish list as it continues to look internationally for revenue growth. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 on Sunday at Allianz Arena — a first for Germany as part of a four-year deal that the league hopes will extend long-term. London has hosted regular-season games since 2007. Beyond Germany, which could also get additional

  • Seattle's Rodríguez, Atlanta's Harris voted top rookies

    NEW YORK (AP) — Seattle's Julio Rodríguez and Atlanta''s Michael Harris II, a pair of 21-year-old center fielders, were voted Rookies of the Year on Monday. Rodriguez hit .284 with 28 homers, 75 RBIs and 25 stolen bases in helping the Mariners reach the postseason for the first time since 2001. He won the American League honor by receiving 29 of 30 first-place votes and one second for 148 points from a Baseball Writers’ Association of America panel. Harris batted .297 with 19 homers, 64 RBIs and

  • Celtics claim 8th straight win, beat Hawks 126-101

    ATLANTA (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 22 points to lead a balanced Boston attack and the East-leading Celtics stretched their winning streak to eight with a 126-101 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. The Celtics were missing injured guards Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon. It hardly mattered. There were plenty of players to fill the void against the Hawks, who were coming off a big win at Milwaukee and eager to show they could challenge the best in the conference. Not on this night.

  • Titans get QB Ryan Tannehill back after 2 games vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have quarterback Ryan Tannehill back against the Denver Broncos after the 11-year veteran missed the past two games with a sprained right ankle. The Titans (5-3) will need the veteran with cornerback Kristian Fulton becoming the fifth Tennessee defensive starter declared out against Denver (3-5). Tannehill sprained his right ankle Oct. 23 in a win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis replaced him and went 1-1 in Tannehill's absence. The Titans

  • Tough stretch awaits as Patriots chase playoffs after bye

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots returned from their bye week very much in the AFC playoff picture. But so is everyone else in an AFC East that suddenly has the most parity in the NFL. Entering Week 11 it's the only division in the league featuring all four teams with records above .500. New England (5-4) is last among them, yet currently holds the AFC’s final wild-card spot. Sunday’s home matchup with the New York Jets will begin a tough stretch that will see New England play three games o

  • Russell wins his 1st F1 race in Mercedes 1-2 at Brazilian GP

    SAO PAULO (AP) — Chased to the end by Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, a tearful George Russell won his first race in Formula One on Sunday by 1 1/2 seconds at the Brazilian Grand Prix. It was also Mercedes' first GP win of an otherwise disappointing season with Hamilton making it an impressive 1-2 for the team in a statement of intent for next season. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. completed the podium at Interlagos. The 24-year-old Russell dominated the race in Sao Paulo from the start, which had

  • Switzerland beats Australia to win Billie Jean King Cup

    GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Belinda Bencic keeps delivering big titles for Switzerland. The Olympic singles champion made sure Switzerland won the biggest prize in women's team tennis for the first time on Sunday, completing a near-perfect tournament by beating Australia's Alja Tomljanovic in straight sets in the Billie Jean King Cup final. The win gave Switzerland an unassailable 2-0 lead after Jil Teichmann outlasted Australia's Storm Sanders 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in the opening singles match. Bencic had

  • Blue Bombers win West final by beating Lions 28-20

    WINNIPEG — Brady Oliveira was determined to help his team get back to the Grey Cup championship game for the third straight time. In his first start in the CFL West Division final, the Blue Bombers' running back rushed for 130 yards on 20 carries to lead Winnipeg to a 28-20 victory over the B.C. Lions on Sunday afternoon. Oliveira, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards this season, also caught four passes for 37 yards before 30,319 noisy fans at IG Field. “Talking about that 1,000 yards, that’s g

  • Meier puts Sharks ahead to stay in 5-2 win over Vegas

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Timo Meier scored a tiebreaking, power-play goal with 2:47 remaining, and the San Jose Sharks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 on Tuesday night. The Sharks handed Vegas its second straight home loss after it had won nine straight, including six on the road. Luke Kunin, Matt Nieto, Logan Couture and Mario Ferraro also scored for San Jose, while James Reimer made 22 saves. Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault scored for Vegas. Logan Thompson, who had his six-game win streak snap

  • Brunson, Knicks send Jazz to third straight loss 118-111

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jalen Brunson had 25 points and eight assists as the New York Knicks beat Utah 118-111 on Tuesday night and handed the Jazz their first home loss of the season. Cam Reddish scored 19 points, R.J. Barrett 18, and Julius Randle 15 for the Knicks, who shot 47% from the field in their third road win of the season. Kelly Olynyk had 27 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson finished with 15 points and Malik Beasley14 as Utah lost its third straight game. The Jaz

  • Ana Vitoria scores late goal to lift Brazil over Canada 2-1 in international friendly

    SAO PAULO — Canada's national women's soccer team lost in disappointing fashion on Tuesday, but manager Bev Priestman saw a lot of positives in her team's performance. Ana Vitoria scored in stoppage time to lift Brazil to a 2-1 win in the international friendly, snapping Canada's five-game win streak and ending its 2022 campaign on a sour note. The goal came on a scramble in front of the net after a Brazilian corner kick in the 90th minute. Although Canadian goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan stopped an

  • Former CFL rushing leader Stanback rounding into form with Montreal Alouettes

    TORONTO — It's been a steady, gradual return for William Stanback. The 2021 CFL rushing leader will appear in a sixth straight game Sunday when Montreal visits the Toronto Argonauts in the East Division final. The six-foot, 233-pound Stanback suffered a fractured ankle during the Alouettes' season-opening 30-27 road loss to Calgary that required surgery. Stanback, 28, returned for Montreal's 24-18 loss to Ottawa on Oct. 10 and in its final four regular-season games ran for 142 yards on 31 carrie

  • Flames beat Jets 3-2 to snap seven-game winless skid

    CALGARY — Thrust together as linemates as a result of Jonathan Huberdeau's injury, the chemistry is starting to build between Elias Lindholm and young forward Adam Ruzicka. Each had a goal and assist on Saturday as the Calgary Flames ended a seven-game winless skid with a 3-2 NHL victory over the Winnipeg Jets. "Tonight he played a real good game and hopefully he can build off that, too. That’s the Adam we expect,” said Lindholm. “He's got a lot of skill, big body, and used to put up a lot of po