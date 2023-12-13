Bradley Cooper Had the Sweetest Daddy-and-Me Moment on the Red Carpet

His daughter Lea De Seine joined him at the premiere of 'Maestro.'

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Lady Gaga wasn't the only sentimental guest to join Bradley Cooper at the premiere of Maestro last night. His daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, whom he shares with his ex Irina Shayk, accompanied him on the carpet, making for a rare and very sweet daddy-and-me moment. Lea, who is 6, held her father's hand as they posed together on the red carpet. Cooper not only stars as Leonard Bernstein in the film, he also directed it and recently earned two Golden Globe nominations, one for Best Director - Motion Picture and a second for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama. The biopic is also nominated for Best Motion Picture - Drama and Cooper's co-star Carey Mulligan earned a nomination for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama.

"Maestro is a towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. A love letter to life and art, Maestro at its core is an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love," the film's official logline reads. It arrives on Netflix Dec. 20.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Related: Bradley Cooper Opened Up About His Unique Approach to Fatherhood

Though they're no longer together, Irina only has great things to say about Cooper and his role as a father.



"He's the best father Lea and I could dream of. It always works, but it always works because we make it work," she previously told Elle.

Cooper also spoke about how much his daughter means to him — and how much he loves having special moments with her — during an appearance on Amazon Music and Wondery's SmartLess podcast.

"Every single thing is absolutely shaded by, or brought into glorious colors, by the fact that I get to be a father to a wonderful human being," he said. "You have this wonderful thing or breakthrough with a script, or you have a wonderful moment on this set or in an editing room … you have like 40 of those moments every day with your kid, that are that level of joy. That's not spinning it, that's just the truth."

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.