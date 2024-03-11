Bradley Cooper Cameos on “Abbott Elementary” After 2024 Oscars as Cast Assumes He's in “Oppenheimer”: 'Everybody Was'

Cooper was nominated for Best Actor for his film 'Maestro' at Sunday’s Academy Awards

Gilles Mingasson/Disney Bradley Cooper and Lisa Ann Walter on 'Abbot Elementary'

One student pulled out all the stops for a show-and-tell at Abbott Elementary.

On the episode of the hit ABC comedy airing after the 2024 Oscars, Khalil told his class he “brought a famous person” he saw outside of school.

Bradley Cooper shocked the class by walking in and introducing himself and Melissa Schemmenti (Lisa Ann Walter) could barely contain herself. “What? You are Bradley Cooper. Why are you here?” she exclaimed.

“Well, whenever I'm in Philly, you know the deli across the street that's my first stop,” shared Cooper, who is a Philadelphia native. “My dad used to always say to me, ‘They're the best hoagies in the city.’”

Gilles Mingasson/Disney Bradley Cooper and Lisa Ann Walter in 'Abbott Elementary'

Khalil added that he knew the actor was the right choice for show-and-tell because “everyone wanted to take a picture with him, so I figured he was famous.”

Melissa said, “You bet he is,” before texting the other teachers.

Cooper shared that it was no problem to drop by, explaining, “So when my friend here asked me to come by I had a minute so I thought what the heck.”

Another student then pressed the Academy Award nominee, asking, “If you’re famous, are you in Spider-Man?”

The actor acknowledged that he wasn't in that Marvel movie but he was in Guardians of the Galaxy. However, the class was skeptical.

Cooper then impersonated his iconic character, saying, “Are you freaking kidding me? I'm the voice of Rocket Racoon.” However, Melissa knew him from a different project. “And the face of Alias,” she said and he corrected, “Not the face of.”

“Yeah, you were to me,” he added.

After the other teachers arrived, Janine Teagues (Quinta Brunson) chimed in, “And he’s just not that into you.”

“Well, Janine, that was rude,” Melissa retorted.

“No, I mean, He's Just That Into You is my favorite Bradley Cooper film,” Janine clarified and the actor added, “It's more of an ensemble but if you think about it, it's Justin Long’s movie.”

Gilles Mingasson/Disney Bradley Cooper and Lisa Ann Walter in 'Abbott Elementary'

“You’re crazy, Bradley,” Gregory Eddie (Tyler James Williams) and Jacob Hill (Chris Perfetti) added, “I’ve been a Cooper Trooper since Wet Hot American Summer.”

Barbara Howard (Sheryl Lee Ralph) tried to compliment him, saying, “I just loved you in The Holdovers. It was just so heartwarming.”

Gregory corrected, “It's The Hangover and no, it's not.” Janine had finally had enough, saying, “He's literally in a critically acclaimed film right now” referring to Maestro.

“Oppenheimer,” Melissa chimed in and Mr. Johnson added, “Is that the one about Napoleon?”

“Are you sure?” Ava Coleman (Janelle James) asked about the Oscar-winning film. “Everybody’s in Oppenheimer.”

Cooper once again clarified, “I'm not in Oppenheimer,” and then asked why there were cameras in the classroom.

“It’s a long story, Brad. Bradley. But hey, since we have…,” Jacob responded.

“Okay, I do have to get the hoagie,” Bradley said. “So, but this was so much fun and does Khalil get an A?”

Before he left Cooper agreed to take a group photo and Janine told him, “This is so exciting. I can't wait to tell everyone in the district.”

The actor then asked, “You work at the school district? Oh, you know that the schools are criminally underfunded.”

“Yeah. I'm working on it,” she responded. “Let's just take the picture."

Abbott Elementary typically airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.



