Bradley Chubb, Dolphins agree to five-year extension after acquiring him at trade deadline

The Miami Dolphins and new edge rusher Bradley Chubb have agreed to a new five-year deal on Thursday – about two days after Miami acquired the talented outside linebacker at the NFL trade deadline.

Chubb and the Dolphins agreed to terms on the new deal that will keep him with his new team through 2027, a person with knowledge of the deal told USA TODAY Sports. The person requested anonymity because the contract has not been announced.

NFL Network reported Chubb’s extension could be worth up to $111.25 million, including $63.2 million guaranteed. He could earn up $22 million annually on the new deal, and including his rookie contract, he could make about $119 million in total through 2027. Chubb will now be among the highest-paid edge rushers in the league.

Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) stretches during NFL football practice in Miami Gardens, Fla., Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.

Chubb was in the final year of his rookie contract when the Dolphins sent running back Chase Edmonds, their 2023 first-round pick from a trade with San Francisco and a 2024 fourth-round pick in exchange for Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round pick from the Denver Broncos.

Both Chubb and Dolphins general manager Chris Grier expressed optimism in reaching a new deal.

“When you do a deal like that for a player, you always would like to – from our perspective when we do business – we would like to have something done, and we anticipate having something finished up here shortly,” Grier said while meeting with the media on Wednesday.

Chubb’s $22 million average annual salary puts him sixth in the NFL among edge rushers, per overthecap.com, behind T.J. Watt, Joey Bosa, Myles Garrett, Maxx Crosby and Khalil Mack.

Chubb practiced for the first time with his new team on Wednesday and is expected to play Sunday when Miami visits the Chicago Bears.

