Bradley Beal: ‘I want to win with DC’

Get you somebody who looks at you like Bradley Beal and Montrezl Harrell looks at each other pic.twitter.com/0aFysJr9Br – 10:28 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Bradley Beal says he’s amazed at how the Wizards are 5-1 despite playing like “crap” on offense.

“Just imagine when everything starts clicking, when everybody’s gelling, when everybody’s healthy. It’s going to be scary.” – 9:53 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Bradley Beal, on the 5-1 start after being patient in the offseason: “I want to win with D.C.” – 9:31 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Bradley Beal scores 36, leads Wizards past Celtics to 5-1 record nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/30/bra… – 9:28 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Montrezl Harrell had his AAU team at the game. Bradley Beal said bring them to STL and his AAU team will beat them.

Trez, talking trash: “CP3’s team done smelt it, Raymond Felton’s team done smelt it.” – 9:25 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Bradley Beal on the historic 5-1 start, says he’s told his Wizards teammates: “You can be part of a lot of history here.”

Pretty much sums up the approach Beal has taken for many years now. – 9:19 PM

Bradley Beal @RealDealBeal23

This is what it takes every night in this league! Keep going! #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/7ZyppPJmja – 8:57 PM

David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc

What a crazy game. Wizards 115-112 over Boston in 2 OT to go to 5-1 for the first time in 16 years (2005-06). Beal w/36. Double-doubles for Harrell (20 and 14) & Kuzma (17 and 17). KCP turns the ball over twice inbounding, but strips Jaylen Brown (34 points) on the final play. – 8:12 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Beal playing really good defense on Tatum late in this game is an unexpected thing that has happened late in this game. – 8:06 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Big-time sequence from Bradley Beal. Got a tough basket, a stop on Jayson Tatum and then an assist to Spencer Dinwiddie, who made a difficult floater to put the Wiz up 115-112 with 20.6 sec. left in 2OT. – 8:06 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Beal has had some big defensive stands vs. his fellow St. Louisan Tatum tonight. – 8:05 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Beal has a point — Jaylen Brown is pinning his arm to his body. – 7:59 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

What a shot by Beal. Damn. – 7:52 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Tatum got that clean. Schroder probably fouled Beal though. – 7:42 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Boston has done everything they can to keep Beal from getting touches in the halfcourt over the last 5-10 minutes of gameplay. – 7:38 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

103-103 after regulation

Brown – 34 points

Tatum – 23 points

Richardson – 18 points

Horford – 5 blocks

Celtics – 2-23 three-pointers

Beal – 28 points

Harrell – 18 points

Dinwiddie – 18 points

Kuzma – 17 points

Wizards – 10-31 three-pointers – 7:35 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Just a huge sequence there for the Celtics. Tatum throws a turnover with numbers in transition, then Kuzma hits a 3-pointer from the corner while Bradley Beal gets fouled. Celtics could have taken the lead, fall behind 100-96 instead. – 7:22 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Officials want to see Bradley Beal get felony level assaulted before giving him a whistle it appears – 7:19 PM

Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach

Big swing there. Beal hits a 3, Tatum (7-24) misses a wide open one, Dinwiddie and-1. – 7:14 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Beal clearly grabbed Tatum on that one. And he knows he got away with it, because he immediately started laughing. – 7:13 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Beal. Clutch three.

How it used to be. – 7:13 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Jayson Tatum has gotten a couple really soft foul calls in the second half that Bradley Beal would love.

Montrezl Harrell now has 5 fouls with 6:45 left in regulation. – 7:06 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Tatum can’t get sucked into trying to go 1-on-1 with Beal. That happened late in the game on Wednesday and took Boston completely out of their offense. – 7:05 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Both Bradley Beal and Montrezl hurt on the same play — Beal’s head hit the back of Trezz’ – 7:04 PM

Abby Chin @tvabby

Just reported @NBCSBoston — Here’s what Jayson Tatum told me this morning when I asked him about Bradley Beal: pic.twitter.com/xVAsOBycfk – 7:02 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

We’re headed to the 4th quarter

Wizards 76 Celtics 73

Beal: 22 points, 4 ast, 3 reb

Harrell: 16 points, 9 reb

Celtics:

Brown: 27 points, 2 ast, 5 reb

Tatum: 14 points, 9 reb – 6:53 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Wizards lead 76-73 after three

Brown – 27 points

Tatum – 14 points

Richardson – 13 points

Celtics – 0-20 three-pointers

Celtics – 5 turnovers

Beal – 22 points

Harrell – 16 points

Kuzma – 12 points

Wizards – 7-23 three-pointers

Wizards – 5 turnovers – 6:52 PM

John Karalis @RedsArmy_John

Celtics come back to tie the game but immediately give up two Beal buckets. On the plus side, they’re moving the ball better – 6:40 PM

Abby Chin @tvabby

Bradley Beal wanted a travel call on the take by his good friend Jayson Tatum. Tatum wanted the foul call. Nobody’s happy. – 6:32 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Wizards lead 53-47 at the half

Brown – 17 points

Richardson – 11 points

Celtics – 0-15 three-pointers

Celtics – 3 turnovers

Beal – 14 points

Harrell – 14 points

Wizards – 6-14 three-pointers

Wizards – 4 turnovers – 6:08 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Montrezl Harrell hits a half-court buzzer-beater to end the first half. Wizards lead the Celtics 53-47. Beal and Harrell have 14 pts apiece. – 6:07 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Beal over Horford is just Gator on Gator crime. – 5:53 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

End of the first quarter, Wizards lead 25-20

Beal – 12 points (4/5 FG, 2/3 3P) 2 reb

Bertans/Harrell – 4 points

Celtics

Brown – 8 points (4/5 FG)

Wizards holding Celtics to 0-9 from 3P – 5:38 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Wizards lead 25-20 after one

Brown – 8 points

Richardson – 6 points

Celtics – 0-9 three-pointers

Celtics – 2 turnovers

Beal – 12 points

Harrell – 4 points

Wizards – 3-7 three-pointers

Wizards – 2 turnovers – 5:37 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

The Wizards lead the Celtics 25-20 after the first quarter. Beal has 12 pts already. Rest of the team has 13. Might be one of those nights for him. – 5:37 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Bradley Beal on one early:

7 of Washington’s 9 points so far, 3/4 from the field.

(1/1 3P) – 5:17 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Not a great sign for Boston that Beal is already out of the box like this. – 5:16 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Kamiah Adams-Beal is sitting courtside for Wizards-Celtics dressed as Cruella De Vil with Deuce and Braylon as Dalmatians. So cute. – 5:13 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics starters tonight:

D. Schroder

J. Brown

J. Tatum

G. Williams

Al Horford

Wizards starters:

S. Dinwiddie

B. Beal

K. Caldwell-Pope

K. Kuzma

M. Harrell – 4:54 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Celtics at Wizards – Capital One Arena – October 30, 2021 – Starters

Boston – Schroder, Brown, Tatum, G. Williams, Horford

Washington – B. Beal, K. Caldwell-Pope, Spencer Dinwiddie, Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell

OUT: Boston: Smart, R. Williams Washington: Gafford, Hachimura pic.twitter.com/p3X470xTOZ – 4:32 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

NBA Plays – Wizards v. Celtics @BetMGM

Kyle Kuzma o7.5 rebounds (-150)

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope o1.5 3P (-125)

Bradley Beal o1.5 3P (-145) pic.twitter.com/6E771bcSHD – 4:19 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

The Celtics next two games are against the top two scorers against them in the Brad/Ime era. The Wizards (Beal) tonight in D.C. and the Bulls (DeRozan) in Boston Monday. pic.twitter.com/zHs3ReYz30 – 4:18 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Wizards starters vs. Celtics:

Dinwiddie, Beal, KCP, Kuzma, Harrell – 3:25 PM

David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc

There’s 94 percent of the regular season left. So it’s way too early to fully buy in to the Wizards’ start. But Montrezl Harrell hits different than many-not just w/his energy, but with his attitude about Bradley Beal, and the city. In ⁦@TheAthleticDC⁩: bit.ly/3mr1FQH – 2:00 PM

Bradley Beal @RealDealBeal23

Wow!! 9 years since my NBA debut. Blessed 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/GleUjqbQpD – 1:48 PM

Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs

Happy NBA anniversary to Bradley Beal. On this date back in 2012 he made his debut on the road in Cleveland. 8pts. 3 Rebs. 3 Ast. #Blu3Magic #RealDeal #Panda #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/mQtiMTG3xq – 11:25 AM

David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc

With 94 percent of the regular season left, it’s way too early to fully buy in to the Wizards’ start. But Montrezl Harrell hits different than many-not just with his energy, but with his attitude about Bradley Beal, and the city. In ⁦@TheAthleticDC⁩: theathletic.com/2922156/2021/1… – 8:42 AM

All eyes are on Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving now, but everyone from team executives to opposing players continues to monitor the Washington Wizards. “Almost every game we play, someone says something,” Bradley Beal tells me over the phone, regarding how often players recruit him to leave. -via The Ringer / October 20, 2021

“It brings you back to college. Which school is the right school? Which team is the right team?” Beal says. “You love the fact that people see your game and would love to play with you. But it’s also tough on the back end, because you have no idea what you want to do.” -via The Ringer / October 20, 2021

But that hasn’t stopped Beal from trying to recruit. Beal says he has shared his vision with other star players around the league about how they could fit in Washington next to him. He raves about the “freshness” of the team, with a new coach, a new system, and plenty of improving young players. Though selling Washington as most stars look to more glamorous markets has its challenges. “A lot of people seem to think D.C. is a small market, but I try to tell them it’s a big market,” Beal says. “It makes that part of recruiting tougher.” -via The Ringer / October 20, 2021