Bradley Beal: ‘I’ve been s—-y all year’

Beal, though, didn’t want to talk about their shortcomings because he has also not been playing up to his own standards. Well, that’s one way of putting it. He was much harsher than that. “In all fairness, I’ve been s—-y all year. So, I’m not going to sit here and talk about two other guys who have really been helping our team out,” Beal said. “I’ll put that on me before them. I have to be better, I have to lead better, I have to produce and lead this team like I want to.”

Source: Chase Hughes @ NBC Sports

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

The Triple Team! 3 thoughts on

1. Yo, did you know the Jazz have the best 2-point % in the league?

2. Defensive communication has been awesome (with actual audio example!)

3. Star guards around the league — Beal, Lillard, even Steph — are scoring less.

sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 11:00 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Bradley Beal: “I’ve been shitty all year… I’ve gotta be better.” – 10:32 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Donovan, on his windmill: “That was ugly. That was nasty. It definitely didn’t look like Gafford’s.” He said when he was in the air, he didn’t know where Bradley Beal was, and he got cautious about where he was going to land, and potential hurting his ankle, so he drifted a bit. – 10:02 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

End of the 3rd Quarter: Jazz 81, Wizards 69

Beal: 14 pts., 4 rebs., 4 assts.

Neto: 13 pts., 3 rebs.

Mitchell: 26 pts., 3 assts.

Points scored off turnovers: Jazz 17, Wizards 10 – 8:49 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Call stands. FTs for Beal. Rudy is quite disagreeable about it. – 8:28 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Call is going to stand. The Jazz will lose a timeout and Beal will shoot a pair – 8:27 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Quin Snyder’s challenging this one. I think I agree with him: Beal jumps into Gobert to get the contact, so an offensive foul. – 8:26 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Quin is gonna challenge this

I’m about 50 percent sure Beal jumped forward to initiate the contact… – 8:25 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Halftime: Wizards 51, Jazz 50

Neto: 11p

Gafford & Harrell: 8p each

Beal & Dinwiddie combined for 8p, 3-15fg

Mitchell has 17p – 8:06 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins

With Kyle Kuzma (health and safety protocols) out tonight, the Wizards will start Spencer Dinwiddie, Bradley Beal, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Deni Avdija and Daniel Gafford against the Jazz, Wes Unseld Jr. said. – 5:26 PM

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal on his reaction to learning Russell Westbrook wanted out. Also, he reveals how much money he’s missed out on due to All-NBA snubs. All this and more topics with the star on @YahooSports Posted Up w/ C. Haynes pod.

🎧: https://t.co/Tfx91n0o3j pic.twitter.com/puP6bPiWab – 1:00 PM

