Bradley Beal To Undergo Season-Ending Wrist Surgery

Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal is officially out for the season. The guard is expected to undergo a season-ending surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left wrist.

The injury was sustained was suffered in a game against the Memphis Grizzlies January 29, where Beal attempted a charge on big man Jaren Jackson Jr. While he initially stayed to play in the game, Beal has been out since for the past four games. In a press release, Beal provided an update and statement,

"Despite the last 10 days of getting intensive treatment and rehab on my wrist, it became clear that I would not be able to compete to my standards or to the level that our team and our fans deserve. I'm disappointed to have my season end this way, but we all agreed that this was the best decision. I look forward to coming back at 100% and continuing to lead this team as we work together to build toward the future."

This offseason, Beal has the option of becoming a free agent, as well as becoming eligible to sign a five-year extension for $241 million USD to stay with the Wizards. There is currently no news on what Beal has decided to do. This season the Wizards began with a 10-3 record but has dropped to a 14-26 stat, maintaining 11th place in the Eastern Conference.

Beal's agent -- Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports -- now confirms the news to ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2022

