Bradley Beal says he has made his mind about the future

In an interview with The Athletic, Beal said he has made up his mind about his playing future but declined to disclose his decision, saying it would be improper to discuss any potential future contract while he’s still fulfilling his current contract.

Source: Josh Robbins @ The Athletic

Bradley Beal

THANK YOU, @hoopforall and the D.C. fam for an amazing day

Brady Hawk

How do we feel about starting up the article series of free agent/trade options basketball fits with the Heat?

From Beal to Mitchell to low level free agent

More of that content or will I get yelled at for getting hopes up? lol – 8:50 PM

Josh Robbins

Bradley Beal says he's decided his Washington Wizards future, but he's keeping mum for now.

theathletic.com/3372446/2022/0… – 6:15 PM

Alex Kennedy

When asked how he expects the start of NBA free agency to go, Bradley Beal said: “Crazy probably — like it always is.”

When asked how he expects his own contract situation to play out, Beal’s response was the same: “My situation? Crazy probably.” basketballnews.com/stories/bradle… – 5:51 PM

Chase Hughes

Kentucky's Shaedon Sharpe studies Bradley Beal's game (and that of another Wizards great, MJ) and knows he's a mystery going into the draft.

Bradley Beal

If you're at Tyson's please be safe and get up out of there!!!!

Bradley Beal

Today was amazing!

Quinton Mayo

Bradley Beal says he started on court work yesterday for the first time this offseason. His wrist is fine.

Neil Dalal

Bradley Beal estimates his non-shooting wrist is back to 80-90% healthy as he is now fully cleared for on-court basketball activities.

Ava Wallace

At the opening of the Banneker refurbished courts, Bradley Beal says he had his first "real" on-court workout yesterday. Says he's got about 80% of his range of motion back in the surgically repaired left wrist

Josh Robbins

Speaking after the dedication of the Banneker Recreation Center courts, Bradley Beal said he returned to on-court work yesterday and is now fully cleared for basketball work following his February left-wrist surgery.

Chase Hughes

Bradley Beal takes the 'first shot' at Banneker Rec Center and says/jokes he hasn't shot a ball since February.

Chase Hughes

Here at Banneker Rec Center where Bradley Beal is revealing outdoor courts he helped revamp.

Ava Wallace

Out at Banneker recreation center where Bradley Beal and @hoopforall are unveiling their freshly renovated basketball courts today

Josh Robbins

Here are some looks at the refurbished basketball courts at Banneker Recreation Center here in Washington. The courts will be unveiled formally today by Bradley Beal, the Hoop For All Foundation, the Wizards and city officials.

But apparently players from other teams aren't giving up hope. When Beal was asked by The Athletic how many players are trying to recruit him and asking him to join their teams, he answered, "A lot. A lot. You know I can't give you names."

