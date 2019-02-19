Bradley Beal reportedly spent All-Star weekend recruiting players to Washington

Bradley Beal said he spent All-Star weekend attempting to recruit players to come join the Wizards this summer. (Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images)

Bradley Beal knows he could use some help in Washington D.C.

So naturally, while at All-Star weekend in Charlotte, he took full advantage of being surrounded by the league’s best players — several of which will become free agents at the end of the year.

Beal started working his fellow All-Stars last weekend to try to convince some of them to come to Washington next season.

“It was really crazy,” Beal told The Athletic. “A lot of guys were coming to talk to me and asking me how I feel. The recruiting process is really going all right. It’s going all right. I’m trying. This is new for me. So, I’m definitely getting some ears and seeing where guys’ minds are at.”

Beal was reportedly asking players about their situations and if they were happy where they were currently. Some players, he said, actually approached him with similar questions.

“Guys were, ‘So, what y’all doing in D.C.? How is D.C.?’ Or I’m asking, ‘What’s your situation? What you thinking about? How you feeling? Any changes need to be made?’” he told The Athletic.

Now those types of questions aren’t surprising — especially given how close players in the NBA have become with each other in recent years. When you group them all together at a star-studded event like All-Star weekend, those conversations are bound to arise.

Washington — which currently holds a 24-34 record and sits in 11th place in the Eastern Conference standings — probably can’t sign a marquee free agent this summer either, no matter how convincing Beal may have been in Charlotte. The team already traded Otto Porter Jr. and Markieff Morris, which cleared some cap space, but they would likely need to move a several more players if it wants to sign a big-name free agent — like Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson and others — when they become available on July 1.

While Beal — who has two years on his contract left with the Wizards, and has made it clear he wants to remain in Washington — wouldn’t name names for fear of receiving a tampering penalty from the league, he still remained hopeful the organization could make a move this summer.

“I ain’t gonna name no names,” Beal told The Athletic. “You’re not gonna have me out here for tampering. I ain’t gonna throw no names out. I’m keeping them in my piggy bank, my back pocket right here. But in July, hopefully we can do something.”

