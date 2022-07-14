Bradley Beal expressed no interest in trade to Warriors
While the Warriors reportedly were interested in a trade for the three-time All-Star ahead of the 2021-22 season, Beal “didn’t want to go” to Golden State, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. “Before last season — now granted, they didn’t know if they had a championship team, they know now they do — they kicked the tires on Bradley Beal,” Windhorst said Wednesday on “The Dan Patrick Show.” “[The Warriors] were like, ‘Hey, could we do a deal for Bradley Beal?’ But Beal didn’t want to go.”
Source: Tristi Rodriguez @ Yahoo! Sports
