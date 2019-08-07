Bradl hits back at Crutchlow's 'unproductive' comments

spent three years with LCR Honda in MotoGP, though hasn’t raced in the series full-time since losing his ride with Aprilia at the end of ’16.

Taking up a role as Honda’s official test rider last year, Bradl has been a key figure in the RC213V's recent development.

During the Czech Grand Prix weekend praised Bradl’s work as a test rider, but added that he wasn’t good enough to have a full-time ride in MotoGP.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“I think Stefan's doing a good job, I think the riding he's doing with the bike is fast, he's able to test well and give the information,” Crutchlow said at Brno. “He's also a special rider as well.

When asked if he should have a race ride, he added: “No. He's not that good. He's good as a test rider. If he was good enough to be a race rider he'd be in a full-time job.”

Bradl – who finished 15th at Brno deputising for the injured – responded to Crutchlow’s comments, blasting them as unhelpful.

“He says a lot of things and it’s not always productive, for himself even,” said Bradl. “I don’t care much about this. I work with Marc [Marquez] mainly, and our relationship is very good.”

Stefan Bradl, Repsol Honda Team

Stefan Bradl, Repsol Honda Team Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Gold and Goose / LAT Images