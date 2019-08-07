Bradl: Crutchlow comments not productive for Honda MotoGP development

Crutchlow's outspoken nature not productive - Bradl

Honda MotoGP test rider Stefan Bradl says Cal Crutchlow's outspoken nature is generally 'not productive' for the development of the manufacturer's bike.

Bradl spent three years with the LCR Honda squad that Crutchlow now rides for, though has not raced in MotoGP full-time since losing his ride with Aprilia at the end of 2016.

He took up a role as Honda's official test rider last year, though, and has been a key figure in the bike's development.

At Brno last weekend Crutchlow praised Bradl's work as a test rider but, when asked if he should have a full-time ride, added: "No. He's not that good.

"He's good as a test rider. If he was good enough to be a race rider he'd be in a full-time job."

Bradl - who finished 10th and 15th at the Sachsenring and Brno respectively deputising for the injured Jorge Lorenzo at the works Honda team - responded to Crutchlow's comments on Monday, saying they were not even helpful to the Briton.

"He says a lot of things and it's not always productive for himself even," said Bradl.

"I don't care much about this. I work with Marc [Marquez] mainly, and our relationship is very good."

Bradl headed straight to Brno from the Suzuka 8 Hours, in which he helped Honda to a third-place finish.

He admitted adapting from the Honda Superbike to the MotoGP-spec RC213V felt "really strange".

Bradl was due to race at Brno with the HRC test team before being drafted in by the factory squad to fill in for Lorenzo, and also had a test programme to carry out during the weekend.

However, he believes the amount he had to test was too much, and said he wanted to formulate a better plan for this weekend's Red Bull Ring race.

"In FP1 I was a bit lost, it took me a bit [of time] to get the feeling back, and all these test items we had to work on - in my opinion it was a bit too much [to do] to be ready for the race," he added.

"In any case, in HRC they know the work I have to do and they were happy with my performance.

"I know I can do better and my performance is faster than I could show. But the circumstances were tricky for me to show my potential.

"I need to speak to the guys to have a proper plan for the [Austria] race weekend.

"It's the point of a test rider, but when you race for this team you want to get some results and it's good for them to have a test rider with a lot of motivation and fighting spirit."

