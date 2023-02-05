Bradford: Plans for 'Brit School North' proposed

A renowned music school which launched Adele and Amy Winehouse is looking to expand to Bradford.

The Brit School in Croydon, south London, opened its doors in 1991, and has since nurtured a host of actors and international music stars.

Music industry bosses said they were looking to emulate that success in West Yorkshire.

The British Phonographic Industry (BPI) has submitted plans to the Department for Education (DfE).

Made in Bradford

Bradford has already produced big names such as former One Direction star Zayn Malik and Bad Boy Chiller Crew, who are nominated for Group of the Year at this year's Brit Awards.

However, the BPI said the new specialist college for 16 to 19-year-olds, would "level-up creative opportunity for underserved young people".

BPI chair YolanDa Brown said: "Bradford already has a wonderfully vibrant cultural... [and] we are very excited about the benefits of this partnership.

"We look forward to building upon the proven success of this model to give a greater number of young people from across the North of England an opportunity to pursue a career in the creative industries - both on stage and behind the scenes," she added.

Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin, a former Coronation Street star, said she was thrilled that Bradford had been selected.

"West Yorkshire is the place to be when it comes to culture and creativity - now so more than ever as we draw closer to Bradford's year in the spotlight as the UK's City of Culture 2025," she said.

"What an incredible opportunity it would provide for the talented young people of our region and beyond," she added.

The project is a collaboration between the BPI, Sony Music, Universal Music, Warner Music, the Brit School and the Day One Trust.

If approved, the school could open in 2026.

