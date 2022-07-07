Bradford Freeman, last surviving member of the US army unit immortalised as the Band of Brothers – obituary

Telegraph Obituaries
·6 min read
Bradford Freeman in 2020 - Columbus Air Force Base Mississippi
Bradford Freeman in 2020 - Columbus Air Force Base Mississippi

Bradford Freeman, who has died aged 97, was the last surviving member of Company E (Easy Company) in the US 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment, part of the “Screaming Eagles” 101st Airborne Division, an outfit whose exploits became known when Stephen Ambrose’s book Band of Brothers (1992), and the subsequent Emmy-winning HBO miniseries of the same name (2001), turned them into one of the most famous fighting units of the Second World War.

Freeman, a country boy from Mississippi known to his comrades as “Hickory Nut” because he was “just that tough”, enlisted aged 18 in 1942 and was one of the first men to volunteer to become a US Army paratrooper, undergoing rigorous training before crossing the Atlantic to England in February 1944.

Assigned to E Company, Second Battalion mortar squad, led by Donald Malarkey, between 0048 and 0140 hours on D-Day, June 6 1944, he took part in the unit’s jump behind Utah Beach with an 18lb mortar plate strapped to his chest.

He landed in a pasture full of cows and helped a fellow soldier who had broken his leg to hide before joining the rest of his company.

Bradford Freeman, the young GI - History Underground Facebook page
Bradford Freeman, the young GI - History Underground Facebook page

He was soon involved in the famous assault on a German artillery battery at Brécourt Manor, three miles south-west of Utah Beach, which had been firing on Causeway 2, a pre-selected route from the beach, disrupting landing from forces of the US 4th Infantry Division.

Led by First Lieutenant Richard Winters, the paratroopers overcame the defenders and four heavy guns after several other units had been repulsed, then rapidly set up a protective perimeter around the site.

The Brécourt Manor assault is often cited as a classic example of small-unit tactics and leadership in overcoming a larger enemy force.

“We had to take the place and get the big guns so [the enemy] couldn’t interfere with the soldiers who were coming ashore,” Freeman told Janis Allen of the Veterans History Museum of the Carolinas in 2021. “We happened to be fortunate enough to do it right, I reckon. We secured the area and let the Army go through. They had come ashore and now they got on with their business.”

Tasked with launching explosives from just behind the front line during battles, Freeman fought with E Company in France, including the capture of Carentan, which they held against a German counterattack.

During the ultimately unsuccessful Operation Market Garden, Freeman was dropped by parachute into the German-occupied Netherlands, where E Company had been assigned to support British forces around Eindhoven by defending the roads and bridges that would allow British armoured divisions to advance into Arnhem.

Damian Lewis in the HBO series Band of Brothers - Alamy
Damian Lewis in the HBO series Band of Brothers - Alamy

Later they successfully defended the towns of Veghel and Uden, relieved the British 43rd (Wessex) Infantry Division in Zetten and were involved in Operation Pegasus – the rescue of more than 100 British troops trapped in German-occupied territory outside Arnhem, where they been in hiding since the disastrous Battle of Arnhem.

During the bitterly cold winter of 1944-45 E Company and the rest of the 101st Airborne Division fought in Belgium in the Battle of the Bulge. After taking part in the siege of the strategic town of Bastogne in December, Freeman was wounded by shrapnel in the right knee at nearby Noville in mid-January 1945.

“They said I got shot by a ‘Screaming Mimi’ [the GIs’ nickname for the German Nebelwerfer artillery rocket],’ ” he told Janis Allen. “You could hear it coming, but you can’t get out of the way. They said it was a little boy who did the shooting.”

Freeman returned to E Company in April 1945 and participated in its occupation of Berchtesgaden, home to Adolf Hitler’s “Eagle’s Nest” mountain retreat near the Austrian border.

After VE day, May 8 1945, Freeman opted to return home.

One of eight children, Bradford Clark Freeman was born on September 4 1924, in Artesia, Mississippi, and was studying at Mississippi State University when the US entered the war.

After the war he moved to Caledonia, Mississippi, and in 1947, he married Willie Louise Gurley – “a girl I used to play with when we were five years old”– and worked as a postman for 32 years.

Freeman rarely spoke about his wartime experiences: “My folks didn’t seem much interested in what we did in the war,’’ he told a local Mississippi newspaper in 2016, “so we didn’t talk about it too much.”

Nor did he discuss the war much at E Company reunions, and though he agreed to contribute to Stephen Ambrose’s book, he claimed that he had “had little to say” and that “there was a lot in the book that I knew nothing about.”

He was more closely involved in advising Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg on the making of their TV miniseries, in which he featured as a non-speaking character played by James Farmer, helping the filmmakers to make the battle scenes as authentic as possible.

Bradford Freeman following the publication in 2020 of Hang Tough: The WWII Letters and Artifacts of Major Dick Winters. Winters led the 'Band of Brothers' - History Underground facebook page
Bradford Freeman following the publication in 2020 of Hang Tough: The WWII Letters and Artifacts of Major Dick Winters. Winters led the 'Band of Brothers' - History Underground facebook page

He said that interest in his wartime service increased dramatically after 2009, when he and three other surviving members of E Company travelled to England courtesy of Valor magazine, a history publication dedicated to honouring American veterans. There, they were guests of honour at a ceremony marking the military history of Stansted Airport, from where aircraft from the 344th Bomb Group had taken off to support the D-Day landings.

Bradford Freeman (second from right) with fellow Band of Brothers veterans (Donald Malarkey, his superior WW2 officer, is on the far right) in 2009 at the formal unveiling of a memorial plaque at Stansted Airport commemorating those who served from the airport during the war - Alamy
Bradford Freeman (second from right) with fellow Band of Brothers veterans (Donald Malarkey, his superior WW2 officer, is on the far right) in 2009 at the formal unveiling of a memorial plaque at Stansted Airport commemorating those who served from the airport during the war - Alamy

Later they travelled to Buckingham Palace for a private audience with the Prince of Wales, whom they presented with a signed military art print depicting the 101st Airborne Division. “We didn’t think too much about it,” Freeman said later. “He was just another paratrooper... He told us he once jumped out of a balloon.”

“I don’t much like towns,” Freeman said. “But I was glad to see London with the lights. The last time I saw it, there were no lights. Everybody had dark cloth over their windows.”

His wartime injury earnt Freeman a Purple Heart, and in 2016 he was awarded the French Légion d’honneur. In 2019 he returned to Normandy as a guest for the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

In May 2021 in a ceremony on his lawn, he was presented with a framed, autographed photograph and a coin honouring his service by General Mark Milley, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff. “I don’t know how to tell you how I appreciate it,” Freeman said, “but I didn’t do anything that I wasn’t expected to do. I just listened to my officer and did what he said.”

Bradford Freeman’s wife died in 2008 and he is survived by two daughters.

Bradford Freeman, born September 4 1924, died July 3 2022

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Otto Porter Jr. will make a huge impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss how the versatile forward will make things easier for Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Nick Nurse (among others). Full episode available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • NHL draft prospect understands pressure-packed situations in the crease, off the ice

    Tyler Brennan knows a thing or two about being in the middle of pressure-packed situations. The top-ranked North American goaltender ahead of the upcoming NHL draft saw plenty of rubber in his first full Western Hockey League campaign. It was a nice change after both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons were cut short or stunted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Brennan's understanding of stressful moments, however, goes beyond battling through screens or facing shooters one-on-one. His father, Jarrod, works

  • Why the Raptors should leverage their future for Kevin Durant

    Since Durant reportedly requested a trade out of Brooklyn three years after his experiment to create a superteam failed, the Toronto Raptors have come up as a natural landing spot for the Slim Reaper.

  • Canadian Jessica Campbell first female assistant coach in American Hockey League

    Jessica Campbell broke a professional hockey barrier for women as the first female assistant coach in the American Hockey League. The 30-year-old from Rocanville, Sask., was named to the Coachella Valley Firebirds coaching staff Tuesday. She joins head coach Dan Bylsma behind the bench of the Seattle Kraken's AHL affiliate in its inaugural season. Campbell's appointment comes weeks after she was the first woman on a coaching staff at the men's world championship in Finland, where she was an assi

  • Vallee, Erlam satisfied with a fifth in 3m synchro at world diving championships

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Mia Vallee and Margo Erlam wrapped up their inaugural FINA World Diving Championships on Sunday with a fifth-place finish in the 3m synchro in Budapest, Hungary. The Canadian pair’s five-dive performance received 282.90 points from the judges. China’s Chen Yiwen and Chang Yani claimed gold with 343.14 points, followed by silver medallists Sayaka Mikami and Rin Kaneto of Japan with 303.00 points, and bronze medallists Maddison Keeney and Anabelle Smith of Australia with 294.12

  • Pitchers the Jays can trade for to fix their issues on the mound

    The Toronto Blue Jays desperately need pitching help, and they may have to look at the trade market to solidify their rotation.

  • Argonauts miss late convert, lose 23-22 to unbeaten Blue Bombers

    TORONTO — Although Boris Bede missed a routine convert that would have tied the game and forced overtime, his Toronto Argonauts teammates blamed themselves for their heartbreaking loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. "A whole lot more points were missed than just on missed kicks," Argonauts quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson said Monday night after his team slipped to 1-2 in the standings. With 25 seconds left in regulation, Bede missed a convert attempt that would have tied the game as the Argos

  • Dodgers go deep 3 times in 7-2 win over Padres

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freddie Freeman has been a consistent hitter in his first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The All-Star first baseman though was lacking in the power department for most of the season. That hasn't been the case over the past three weeks. Freeman hit his sixth home run since June 11 during the first inning of Saturday's game against San Diego. It was part of a three-homer barrage during a seven-pitch span in the inning as the Dodgers continued their dominance of the Padres

  • Blue Jays mourn death of first base coach Mark Budzinski's daughter

    TORONTO — First base coach Mark Budzinski is taking a leave of absence from the Toronto Blue Jays following the death of his daughter. The team announced the passing of Julia Budzinski, who was 17, on Sunday morning. "The Budzinskis have been part of our Blue Jays family over the last four seasons. This devastating loss is felt by our entire organization and we grieve alongside Bud and his family," said Ross Atkins, executive vice president of baseball operations and general manager of the Blue

  • Elliott wins pole as he tries to defend Road America title

    ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) — Chase Elliott won the pole at Road America and will lead the field to green Sunday in his title defense on the Wisconsin road course. NASCAR’s most popular driver is coming off a win last weekend at Nashville and put himself in position to make it two straight Cup victories with a strong qualifying run on the 4.048-mile road course. The Hendrick Motorsports driver edged Chase Briscoe by 0.038 seconds in Saturday qualifying. That marks a major change from his starting po

  • 'We know what the stakes are': Savoie, Geekie navigated NHL draft year together

    Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie knew they were in the midst of something special. The star centres for the Winnipeg Ice — one an elusive offensive threat, the other a hulking force — spent the Western Hockey League season battling for their team. The pair was also competing against one another. Savoie sits as NHL Central Scouting's fourth-ranked North American skater heading into Thursday's first round of the 2022 draft, while Geekie is slotted in at No. 5. It was a unique situation both players

  • Trout's slump worsens, Astros strike out 20 to sweep Angels

    HOUSTON (AP) — Mike Trout watched as a low sinker grazed the outside corner of the strike zone in the third inning Sunday, rung up once again in a weekend filled with strikeouts. Before trudging back to the dugout he made a face that seemed to scream: Yikes! The Angels star went 0 for 11 with nine strikeouts in a three-game series and Los Angeles hitters fanned 20 times overall Sunday as the Houston Astros won 4-2 for a sweep. “Mike Trout is an he is a future Hall of Famer. He’s going to come ar

  • Maple Leafs fans voted 'most annoying' in Twitter survey

    Toronto Maple Leafs fans were voted to be the most annoying and most delusional fanbase in the NHL, according to fan survey.

  • Island-born wrestler Hannah Taylor wins gold at international competition in her hometown

    Wrestler Hannah Taylor has now won gold for her hometown in her hometown. Eighty-five wrestlers from across Canada, the U.S., South Korea and Jamaica took to the mat Saturday at the Canada Cup of Wrestling in Summerside. The one-day tournament is meant to give Canadian wrestlers experience facing competition from other countries. The 24-year-old Taylor, a two-time silver medallist at the Pan American Wrestling Championships, has participated in the event multiple times. But this is the first tim

  • Kevin Durant Watch: Who the Raptors shouldn't trade for KD

    Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale rank which of the Raptors' core players are most valuable to the team if management is able to swing a deal for Kevin Durant. Full episode is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Growlers put halt to winless ways with resounding victory over Rattlers

    It has been a long time coming for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they finally earned their first victory in the CEBL defeating the Saskatchewan Rattlers 83-60 on Sunday in St. John's, N.L. Coming into the game, the expansion team (1-10) had suffered a 51-point loss to the Edmonton Stingers on Thursday in a season that has consisted of both blow outs and tightly-contested losses. The Rattlers (7-5) on the other hand, had their 4-game win streak snapped, which included a 19-point victory over the

  • Agada-led Honey Badgers best lowly BlackJacks for 2nd consecutive win

    Caleb Agada scored a game-high 19 points, including the dagger to seal an 86-75 Hamilton Honey Badgers' win over the Ottawa BlackJacks on Saturday in Hamilton. The top-seeded Honey Badgers (9-3) picked up their second straight win, following an uncharacteristic two-game skid. For Ottawa (3-8), the loss stings as it looked to build on its momentum from a dazzling comeback victory over the Scarborough Shooting Stars. Hamilton was able to open the game strong, turning a 10-7 lead into a 25-13 edge

  • Sainz wins 1st career F1 race with British GP victory

    SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Carlos Sainz Jr. won his first career Formula One race on Sunday with a victory at the British Grand Prix — the most dramatic race so far this season. It began with a frightening first-lap crash and ended with intense wheel-to-wheel battles for the podium positions. Sainz was in the lead with Charles Leclerc close behind and, while Ferrari at first said they were “free to fight,” the Italian team then asked Sainz to let Leclerc past to avoid losing time to Lewis Hamil

  • Camrose swimmers to compete at International Lifesaving Sport World Championships in Italy

    The small central Alberta city of Camrose is producing some of the best young competitive lifesavers in the country. Five young swimmers from Camrose will be heading to Riccione, Italy for the International Lifesaving World Championships this fall. The sport involves "a variety of competitions to further develop and demonstrate lifesaving skills, fitness and motivation," according to the Lifesaving Society. Canada's youth team will consist of 12 athletes from across the country, including three

  • The importance of Mike Grier's monumental hiring as Sharks GM

    Mike Grier’s hiring as the new general manager of the San Jose Sharks is a giant step forward for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the sport of hockey.