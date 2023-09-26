Bradford City 0-2 Middlesbrough: Championship side cruise past League Two hosts

Middlesbrough goalkeeper Tom Glover did not have to make a save of note on a night when his side outclassed their fourth-tier hosts

Championship side Middlesbrough cruised past League Two Bradford City to reach the Carabao Cup fourth round.

Emmanuel Latte Lath gave the away side a deserved lead when his low shot went by Bantams goalkeeper Harry Lewis, who seemed to misjudge the striker's effort.

Lewis made some amends for his error on Latte Lath's goal with a super reaction save from the Ivorian's close-range header.

Boro did double their lead shortly after the restart when Morgan Rogers converted Riley McGree's cross and they comfortably saw the game out from there.

Michael Carrick's men had ended their wait for a first league win of the season with a 2-1 home victory over Southampton on Saturday and never looked in danger of slipping up in West Yorkshire.

Bradford, who are 11th in League Two, will now turn their attention back to their league campaign and a home match against Walsall on Saturday.