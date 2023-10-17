Bradford: CCTV images released of men sought over boy's attempted murder

Three men are being sought by police investigating the attempted murder of a teenage boy in Bradford.

The 16-year-old boy was stabbed in Grosvenor Park on Saturday 11 March, West Yorkshire Police said.

The men pictured on CCTV outside Zayan Food Store on Carlisle Road, Manningham at about 17:35 GMT on the same day are "potential witnesses", police said.

It is believed they "had interacted with the suspect shortly after the stabbing", the force added.

The men, or anyone with more information should contact West Yorkshire Police on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers.

A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with attempted murder and is due at Bradford Crown Court for a trial starting on 23 October.

