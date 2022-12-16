Bradenton and Sarasota are in top 5 most generous cities in the US, GoFundMe says

GoFundMe, the world’s largest fundraising website, produced a report this month revealing which cities in America were the most generous in 2022.

No. 4 Sarasota and No. 5 Bradenton are toward the top of their list, having been recognized for their support of people, causes and organizations this year.

The Sunshine State also received the most honors for charitable contributions during the year 2022, with eight cities recognized.

A complete list of cities is provided below. The most generous states and cities in America, based on the number of donations per capita on GoFundMe.

Marietta, GA Spring, TX Silver Spring, MD Sarasota, FL Bradenton, FL Olympia, WA Alpharetta, GA Miami, FL Fort Myers, FL Minneapolis, MN Atlanta, GA Alexandria, VA Wilmington, DE The Villages, FL Boca Raton, FL Pensacola, FL Bethesda, MD Boulder, CO Orlando, FL Rockville, MD

To view the full GoFundMe Year in Help report, visit: gofundme.com/2022.