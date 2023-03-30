Some Bradenton patients affected by data breach, Suncoast Behavioral Health says

Some patients at Suncoast Behavioral Health are being notified this week that their personal information may have been involved in a data breach in 2021.

The psychiatric facility in Bradenton has inpatient, outpatient and residential services for children and teens.

Suncoast started mailing letters to patients Wednesday and sent a news release to media Thursday.

The compromised information includes full names and some or all of the following: facility name, age, patient account number, admission and discharge date, insurance carrier and balance information.

No financial information was included, such as Social Security or credit card numbers.

The breach happened Nov. 5, 2021, at Adelanto HealthCare Ventures, a company that is one of Suncoast Behavioral Health’s “business associates.”

Suncoast did not identify the business associate.

Two employees at Adelanto had their email accounts accessed through a phishing scheme, which is when scammers send emails that look like they’re from a company or official source and ask for personal information.

Adelanto did not initially believe any personal information was compromised, Suncoast said, but that changed in August 2022 when the business associate learned that personal information may have been involved.

The business associate launched an investigation, which was not completed until Dec. 27, 2022. They notified Suncoast on Jan. 28, 2023, and Suncoast began notifying patients March 29.

“There is no evidence to date to suggest that the PHI (personal health information) was copied or misused,” Suncoast said in the news release.

Adelanto is “expanding its security measures in light of the incident and assessing additional training and security reminders for its employees.”

Suncoast said affected patients are being offered 12 months of free internet surveillance and identity restoration services through Experian.

Those who haven’t received a letter but would like to see if they’re affected, as well as any patients with questions, can call (800) 910-4035 and provide the engagement number B087604.

Adelanto HealthCare Ventures is based in Austin, Texas, and specializes in helping health care providers get reimbursements from Medicaid. The company was the largest contract for one of the most successful lobbying firms in Florida, Capital City Consulting, Florida Politics reported.

Suncoast Behavioral Health was previously named Manatee Palms Youth Services.