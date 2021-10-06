Brad Wanamaker to Pacers

Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent guard Brad Wanamaker is signing a training camp deal with the Pacers, sources tell ESPN.

Source: Twitter @wojespn

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Brad Wanamaker is an interesting addition for the Pacers. Some solid PG depth there now with him behind Malcolm Brogdon and TJ McConnell. – 8:33 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Brad Wanamaker could compete for the Pacers final roster as a third point guard option. Has showed off some decent skills in his prior stops.

You have to feel for Edmond Sumner getting traded. Injuries have just been awful for his career. – 8:32 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Free agent guard Brad Wanamaker is signing a training camp deal with the Pacers, sources tell ESPN. – 8:28 PM

Sources tell cleveland.com, along with their well-documented hunt for a shooting wing, including recent discussions about a sign-and-trade for restricted free agent swingman Josh Hart, the Cavs are currently exploring the free agent point guard market in hopes of adding a third guard to play behind starter Darius Garland and backup Rubio. The Cavs have looked into the possibility of Raul Neto and Brad Wanamaker, sources say. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / August 4, 2021

The Cavs have looked into the possibility of Raul Neto and Brad Wanamaker, sources say.

Virtus Bologna and Partizan target Brad Wanamaker for the next season as reported by Italian Newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport. Wanamaker will wait for the August free agency first as La Gazzetta dello Sport said. -via Sportando / July 11, 2021