Brad Tavares: UFC event in Hawaii ‘would mean everything,’ but lost all hope of it happening

LAS VEGAS – Brad Tavares isn’t holding his breath for a UFC event in Hawaii.

Despite Hawaii having a number of high-level fighters across the UFC roster, Tavares (19-7 MMA, 14-7 UFC) doesn’t like the chances of the promotion hosting an event on his home island. The UFC middleweight veteran was once hopeful of fighting on home soil, but those days are far gone.

“It would mean everything,” Tavares said regarding what it would mean for him to fight in Hawaii speaking with reporters at Wednesday’s UFC Fight Night 222 media day. “When I first got to the UFC, I was very, very optimistic about it. There we all these rumors swarming, and I got to the point like, ‘Ah, it ain’t happening. It ain’t gonna happen.’

“Most recently, when Max (Holloway) was getting together with the HTA, tourism people, and all of that came out, and it was like, ‘OK. Let’s not get our hopes up again, but let’s get our hopes up. That was the final straw for me. UFC Hawaii is not going to happen in my career. In my lifetime, maybe, but not in my UFC career. I highly doubt it.”

Tavares returns this Saturday in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 222 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. He takes on Brazil’s Bruno Silva (13-5-2 MMA, 3-2 UFC) in a three-round contest.

“One hundred percent, I’m getting the W,” Tavares said. “I don’t have a prediction for you, but I know I’m going to beat this guy.”

