Brad Stevens says Jayson Tatum should have been unanimous All-Rookie First Team selection

Tatum averaged 13.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game this season.

Brad Stevens thinks Jayson Tatum should have been unanimously selected to the NBA All-Rookie First Team.

The Celtics picked Tatum with the No. 3 overall in the 2017 draft. He averaged 13.9 points – sixth amongst all first-year players – 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game this season. Tatum ended up as a first team All-Rookie selection, but one voter placed him on the second team.

Stevens told reporters Tuesday that shouldn’t have been the case.

“Somebody made a mistake,” Stevens said.

Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell and 76ers guard Ben Simmons both were unanimous selections. Bulls big man Lauri Markkanen and Lakers guard Kyle Kuzma rounded out the All-Rookie First Team.

Boston will look to take a 3-2 Eastern Conference finals lead over the Cavaliers Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET.

