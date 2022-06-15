  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Brad Stevens’ best coaching decision for Celtics might have been to leave coaching | Opinion

Jeff Zillgitt, USA TODAY
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Boston Celtics
    Boston Celtics
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Brad Stevens
    Brad Stevens
    American coach and executive
  • Danny Ainge
    Danny Ainge
    American basketball executive and former player, and baseball player

BOSTON — Look at the Boston Celtics' bench while players are going through their pregame routine and one sees team president of basketball operations Brad Stevens talking to a player.

Turn your head for a minute and look back, and Stevens is gone – poof, vanished, an apparition to be seen again for a while.

Stevens prefers it that way, working behind the scenes, trying to improve the roster and not answer questions from meddling media, especially questions about coaching that would in any way – however unintentional – undermine first-time head coach Ime Idoka.

Operating behind the scenes is Stevens’ preferred method.

But it’s clear in his first season as Celtics president of basketball operations, he improved the roster and gave Udoka the autonomy to coach his way.

On a long flight Tuesday from San Francisco to Boston for Thursday’s Game 6, I re-listened to the Celtics' press conference from the end of last season announcing Danny Ainge’s departure from the franchise and Stevens’ promotion from coach to front office.

I wanted to hear what was said then that offered any insight into what happened with the Celtics this season.

From Celtics owner and managing partner Wyc Grousbeck: “Brad and I spoke and committed to one another we’re going to win banner 18 or die trying. … (We) believe Brad is the person to lead us forward on the basketball side as we go after that lofty goal.”

From Ainge: “I think (Brad) was born for this. Indiana kid, basketball junkie, smart, lives the game, has many resources and has a great staff. With Brad’s leadership and his organization and his work ethic and intelligence, this is a great day for the Celtics. This is actually even a big step forward.”

OPINION: Veteran Warriors experiencing big NBA Finals advantage over youthful Celtics

GAME 5: Warriors' Andrew Wiggins enters NBA Finals MVP discussion with another big outing

SPORTS, DELIVERED: Get latest news right in your inbox!

Brad Stevens looks on before Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat.
Brad Stevens looks on before Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat.

Stevens said a few things that at the time passed as press conference minutia. A year later, there is insight to words Stevens spoke.

“I know there’s a lot of hard work.”

“I’ve been doing this for eight years. I’ve been in that locker room with some of those guys for a long time. They’ll get to play for a coach with fresh new perspectives and I think that’s a good thing.”

“I’m not the story.”

Stevens recognized the roster shortcomings on a team that finished 36-36 and lost in the first round last season. Through a variety of means, Stevens had to make sure he gave Udoka a better roster than the one he had.

The second comment is interesting. Without saying it directly, Stevens perhaps recognized that someone else’s voice and methods might get through better.

Finally, Stevens doesn’t want the attention. Aside from obligations to the Celtics’ TV and radio networks, he doesn’t do many interviews.

Udoka acknowledged at the start of the Finals it’s a unique situation where the previous guy to have the coaching job is now his boss.

“With him, it's been great,” Udoka said. “Different situation that a lot of people may not think is appealing, but I think it's only a benefit to have a guy that's coached for seven, eight years in the building with the same guys down the hall. Talk about every situation he's been through and lend his support as far as that. But also step back and let me do my thing. I think it's only been an added benefit, and in a unique situation, it's helped out this year for sure.”

After the interview process, Stevens and Grousbeck concluded Udoka was the right coach.

“Obviously you talk about the expectations and the standard of the organization, but really basketball philosophy and where we wanted to go as an organization and the way I thought the game on both ends, the way I related to people was a big part of it, and how we could push the group forward,” Udoka said.

“So very natural in the interview process, the original Zooms and in person. With Brad, we hit it off from the get-go and thought the same way. We obviously felt comfortable, and there were some benefits of working with somebody who feels the same way.”

While Stevens improved the roster and Udoka got more out of it, don’t forget Stevens and his previous staff are partially responsible for the development of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Grant Williams, Robert Williams and Payton Pritchard. And Ainge is responsible for drafting those players.

Stevens jumped right into the role with the coaching search, and in the offseason, Stevens traded for Al Horford. At the trade deadline, he acquired Derrick White from San Antonio. Horford and White have been key in Boston’s run to the Finals.

“I think he's done a phenomenal job as GM,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “The moves he made this year, adding Horford and Derrick White, brilliant.”

Kerr and Stevens forged a friendship before Kerr jumped to coaching and when Stevens coached at Butler.

“I actually know Brad pretty well,” Kerr said. “We connected when I was in broadcasting, and he was at Butler. We had lunch. He wanted to pick my brain about the NBA. I wanted to pick his brain about coaching. I was thinking about getting into coaching. I had done a couple of Butler games for CBS.

“And so we've built a relationship over the years. Just great respect for him.”

Kerr went from the front office to coaching, the opposite of what Stevens did.

“He's somebody I think who has figured out what he wants at this stage in his life,” Kerr said. “That's what we all have to figure out in this business. I was able to hold off on coaching until my kids were pretty much done with high school, and that's the way I wanted it. And I think he was sort of the opposite. While he was coaching, his kids were pretty young. I know he's got a lot more time with them now, which is important for him.

“You just have to figure out your own existence and what you want within that, and I think he's done a good job of that.”

There will always be talk of Stevens returning to coaching if he wants. He’s really good at that, too. But also - not saying this an appointment for life - the great NBA organizations maintain continuity and stability. Ainge was there for 18 years. Stevens could have this job a long time.

He’s also unpredictable. His move from Butler to the Celtics was a stunner, as was his move from coaching to president of basketball operations. Stevens evolves and makes choices accordingly.

Perhaps Stevens’ best coaching decision was to leave coaching. At least for the time being.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Brad Stevens' moves as Celtics president help put team in Finals

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Trevor Noah Not So Sure Trump Plotted Jan. 6 Riots: ‘The Man Can’t Even Plan Where a Sentence Should End’

    "I didn't think Trump could coordinate anything in advance," the "Daily Show" host said

  • Seth Meyers Points Out Jared Kushner's Tell In Jan. 6 Testimony

    Trump's son-in-law paused and stammered for more than 10 seconds in response to a question posed by the Jan. 6 committee.

  • Jay-Z, Nia Long and Other Celebrities Spotted at the 2022 NBA Finals So Far

    See all the celebrities who came out to watch the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics face off during the NBA Finals

  • NBA draft profile: Jabari Smith could be the first No. 1 pick in Auburn history

    Leading up to the NBA draft on June 23, Yahoo Sports will highlight top prospects. Today's prospect is Auburn forward Jabari Smith.

  • Kandi Burruss Was Surprised ‘Legs, Hips, Body’ Went Viral

    The Grammy-winning songwriter said she didn’t expect a song she wrote in 2014 to recently catch so much attention, but she’s having fun with it nonetheless.

  • Blue Jays starter Ryu to undergo elbow surgery, expected to miss rest of season

    Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a left elbow injury that will require surgery. General manager Ross Atkins said Dr. Neal ElAttrache will determine during the procedure whether Ryu needs Tommy John surgery or a partial repair of the ulnar collateral ligament. "We were hopeful that there was the potential of a conservative route and weighed the pros and cons of that and ultimately decided that it was best to move forward with the procedu

  • Grueling playoffs take toll on Celtics in NBA Finals

    The wear and tear from back-to-back seven-game series seems to be taking its toll on the Boston Celtics at the worst possible time. Tired legs have led to shots falling short down the stretch in back-to-back losses that have left the Celtics on the brink of elimination heading into Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night in Boston. The Celtics missed 11 of 15 shots in the fourth quarter of a 104-94 loss to the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 on Monday night.

  • Bulls exploring the trade market for Nikola Vucevic

    Meanwhile, the Bulls remain invested in finding the optimal frontcourt lynchpin to pair with LaVine and DeRozan. Chicago continues to explore the trade market for two-time All-Star center Nikola Vucevic, sources said. It has registered interest in ...

  • Dakota Johnson's unsuspecting blazer dress has a crystal spine and ribcage (!)

    Dakota Johnson wears a white blazer dress by Area with crystal spine and ribcage detailing to Cha Cha Real Smooth Premiere at Tribeca Film Festival in New York.

  • Lucy Hale Looks Back on Her Most Memorable Hair Transformations

    Actress Lucy Hale talks her most memorable hairstyles as she celebrates her 33rd birthday and her latest partnership with Wella Professionals

  • Video: Was Valentina Shevchenko lucky to leave UFC 275 with belt?

    Between a head clash and the scoring of the fight, was the champion lucky to retain her title in Singapore?

  • John Tortorella reportedly offered Flyers' head coaching job

    John Tortorella is reportedly on the verge of becoming the next head coach of the Philadelphia Flyers.

  • Ratings: Golden State Warriors Game 5 Win Nets 13 Million Viewers

    That's nearly a million more than Friday's Game 4 viewership

  • Curry, Green, Thompson seek one win to add another title

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and emotional, do-everything teammate Draymond Green began Golden State’s climb nearly a decade ago, they were still relatively young and each establishing themselves in their careers. At far different stages of their respective basketball journeys and lives now all these years later, they are again closing in on another championship together as the cornerstones of what many consider a Warriors dynasty they helped make. Their chance to win a

  • NHL Draft: Sabres' biggest needs, top prospects

    When the Buffalo Sabres step onto the ice for the 2022-23 season, they’ll be wielding an exciting mix of youth and talent.

  • Canada's Aurélie Rivard, Shelby Newkirk capture gold on opening day of Para swimming worlds

    Canadian Paralympic stars Aurélie Rivard and Shelby Newkirk swam to gold on the opening day of the Para Swimming World Championships on Sunday in Madeira, Portugal. Rivard, a 10-time Paralympic medallist, won the S10 women's 50-metre freestyle with a time of 27.65 seconds. The world record holder finished ahead of Colombia's Maria Paula Barrera (28.23) and Australia's Jasmine Greenwood (28.37). Rivard, 26, of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., won an impressive five medals, including a pair of gold

  • AP source: Kenny Atkinson agrees to be Hornets next coach

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets have agreed to terms on a four-year contract with Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson to become their next head coach, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because Atkinson has not yet signed the contract. The Warriors play the Boston Celtics Friday night in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. The 55-year-old Atkinson was 118-190 in three-plus seasons as head coac

  • Avalanche must beat two-time champion Lightning to win Cup

    DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon wouldn’t have it any other way. He and the Colorado Avalanche have stubbed their toe many times in the playoffs over the past several years, never getting past the second round. Now that they’ve broken through to reach the Stanley Cup Final, naturally they need to beat the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning to win this core group’s first title. Game 1 is Wednesday night in Denver. "I’m glad we’re playing Tampa,” MacKinnon said Tuesday. “There’s n

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or

  • Report: Lots of Raptors 'dissatisfied with roles in Toronto'

    It's not just OG Anunoby who is reportedly dissatisfied with his role in Toronto.