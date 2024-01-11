Brad Riddell returns against Thiago Moises at UFC Fight Night on March 16
Brad Riddell has gotten the itch to compete again.
Riddell (10-4 MMA, 4-3 UFC) returns from his hiatus against Thiago Moises (17-7 MMA, 6-5 UFC) at the UFC’s March 16 Fight Night event, which doesn’t yet have an announced venue or location.
Two people with knowledge of the booking recently confirmed the matchup to MMA Junkie but asked to remain anonymous since the promotion has yet to make an official announcement. Eurosport Netherlands was first to report the booking.
Riddell announced he was stepping away from MMA after he suffered his third straight loss, to Renato Moicano, in November 2022. Prior to that, the City Kickboxing fighter was on a seven-fight winning streak, including a unanimous decision win over Drew Dober at UFC 263.
After back-to-back submission finishes of Christos Giagos and Melquizael Costa, Moises was stopped by surging contender Benoit Saint-Denis in a Fight of the Night effort this past September in Paris.
With the addition, the UFC’s March 16 lineup now includes:
Jafel Filho vs. Ode’ Osbourne
Charalampos Grigoriou vs. Toshiomi Kazama
Isaac Dulgarian vs. Christian Rodriguez
Thiago Moises vs. Brad Riddell