Brad Pitt Stuns in New De'Longhi Campaign — See the Behind-the-Scenes Photos (Exclusive)

Brad Pitt is heating up the coffee scene.

The Oscar-winning actor is once again teaming up with luxury coffee brand De'Longhi for another iteration of the "Perfetto" campaign in honor of their new product launches. PEOPLE has exclusive photos of the collaboration with Pitt, who's the company’s global brand ambassador.

Pitt is cool and calm in the series of photos that feature a European backdrop. From roaming cobblestone streets to rolling up in a vintage car, Pitt is meant to exude Mediterranean luxury in the portraits. Of course, he also sips on De'Longhi drinks in the photos.

“For me, coffee is not just a simple drink, it creates connections, it allows you to carve out a moment dedicated to yourself, take a break and enjoy the moment,” Pitt said in a statement.

Pitt’s new campaign highlights the brand’s new launches: Eletta Explore with Cold Brew and the La Specialista Arte Evo with Cold Brew, both espresso machines that feature cold beverage options.

According to a press release, the 2023 campaign aims to transport customers to a “European setting to bring them even closer to the brand’s core identity and promise of authenticity.”

The campaign was directed by Bennett Miller and shot by cinematographer Greig Fraiser.

In 2021, Pitt joined the brand for the company's first international "Perfetto" campaign.

In the cinematic ad, viewers got a look at a "day-in-the-life" of the star, who picked up coffee beans, rode his motorcycle along the California coast, and made a trip to the gas station before returning home to relax with a cup of his home-brewed cappuccino.

"I wanted to work with De'Longhi because I appreciated their approach for the campaign—they have confidence in their product and want to celebrate the artistry of their Italian heritage without overdoing it," Pitt shared with PEOPLE at the time.

Since partnering with De'Longhi, which is based in Treviso, Italy, Pitt has ditched his normal routine of drinking his cup quickly and on-the-go.



"The European, specifically Italian, idea about creating a sort of ceremony associated with coffee—I like that idea… of sitting down on my couch and really enjoying my cup of coffee," the actor said in 2021.



