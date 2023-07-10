Brad Pitt films at Silverstone during F1 British GP weekend

Brad Pitt and Damson Idris were filming at Silverstone during the British Grand Prix weekend

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt, who has been cast as an F1 driver in a movie, was seen in costume at Silverstone during the British Grand Prix weekend.

The star, and co-star Damson Idris, were spotted in white and black racing suits on the grid at the Northamptonshire circuit on Sunday.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is helping to produce the currently untitled Apple film.

Pitt, 59, told Sky Sports he was "a little giddy right now".

"It's great to be here," he said.

"We're just having such a laugh, [the] time of my life."

The Oscar-winner is playing the role of a veteran driver returning to the grid after a 30-year absence.

The film is being made in collaboration with F1, providing the project with special access to racetracks and drivers.

Pitt and Idris in racing suits represented the fictional APXGP team as they mingled among real F1 drivers at Silverstone.

Pitt mingled with real F1 drivers on the grid, including Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr

As well as the film crew's presence on Sunday, Pitt was seen strolling among the crowds on Thursday and filming also took place on the track during breaks in actual racing.

The APXGP team had its own garage on the pit wall - between Mercedes and Ferrari - and the drivers were in Formula 2 cars, modified by Mercedes.

A Formula 2 car, modified by Mercedes for F1-inspired movie, was filmed on the grid

Pitt stop and garage for the movie's racing team

Pitt told Sky Sports presenter and former F1 driver Martin Brundle his character had moved to racing in other disciplines after suffering a "horrible crash" in F1, and is asked to come back to help his old team who are sitting at the bottom of the leaderboard.

Pitt added that the film "should be as authentic as we can get it" as they have employed F1 experts who have been "operating the show like the real thing".

"Lewis, who's also our producer, is really intent that we respect the sport, that we really show it for what it is," he said.

"And I've got to tell you, as a civilian, I had no idea what it takes to be a driver and the aggression and the dexterity - they're amazing athletes who I've so much respect for, everyone out there in all classes."

Filming is due to continue throughout the F1 season.

Pitt also filmed with Javier Bardem and Tobias Menzies

In the British Grand Prix itself, Max Verstappen raced to a sixth consecutive victory, with Britain's Lando Norris and Hamilton in second and third.

Hollywood star Brad Pitt was seen strolling among the crowds on Thursday

