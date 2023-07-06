Brad Pitt to 'race' during F1 British GP weekend at Silverstone

Hollywood star Brad Pitt was seen strolling among the crowds on Thursday

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt, who has been cast as an F1 driver in a movie, will be seen racing at Silverstone during the British Grand Prix weekend.

Pitt is to be filmed racing an adapted Formula 2 machine between practice sessions on Friday.

British champion Lewis Hamilton is helping to produce the film featuring the American actor, called "Apex".

The 59-year-old Oscar-winner is playing the role of a veteran driver returning to the grid after a 30-year absence.

The plot line has raised eyebrows, given Pitt's age, but Hamilton said: "Brad looks like he's ageing backwards. He looks great for his age.

"I can't tell you how excited I am to have Brad Pitt in Formula 1. It's incredible."

While Pitt will be alone on the track at Silverstone in a modified car prepared by Hamilton's Mercedes team, it is believed the assistance of computer generated imagery will make him look as though he is racing on this season's grid.

The film crew will also have a presence on the grid ahead of Sunday's race.

Hamilton has been involved in preparations for the movie, including trying to make it as authentic as possible - a criticism levelled at previous motorsport films.

He said: "It is massively exciting to know it is all coming together and we are starting to film this weekend.

"It's nerves because we have been working on it for so long and we want people to love it and [think that] we captured what the essence of the sport is all about."

Hamilton said he had spent time at a track in California with Pitt helping him to learn about race-driving.

Filming for Apex is due to continue throughout the remainder of the 2023 season.

