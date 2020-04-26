Brad Pitt Portrays Dr. Anthony Fauci on SNL at Home : 'Thank You for Your Calm and Clarity,' Actor Says

Two weeks after Dr. Anthony Fauci jokingly said he wanted Brad Pitt to portray him on Saturday Night Live, his wish came true.

On Saturday, Pitt kicked off SNL's second at-home episode, which was without a host, in a cold open during which he portrayed the leader of the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

In an address about the coronavirus pandemic, Pitt's Fauci responded to President Donald Trump's recent comments. "There has been a lot of misinformation out there about the virus," he said, adding that he wanted to clarify “what the president was trying to say."

And the NBC show used real footage of Trump's speeches about the coronavirus, specifically how there would be a vaccine "relatively soon."

"Relatively soon is an interesting phrase. Relative to the entire history of Earth? Sure, the vaccine is going to come real fast. But if you were to tell a friend, 'I’ll be over relatively soon' and then showed up a year and a half later, well, your friend may be relatively pissed off," Pitt as Fauci said.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; Steve Granitz/WireImage

Later on, he also mentioned the speculation about the future of his job. "Yeah, I’m getting fired. But until then, I'm going to be there, putting out the facts for whoever's listening," he said. "And when I hear things like, 'The virus can be cured if everyone takes the Tide Pod challenge, I'll be there to say, 'Please don't.' "

To conclude the cold open, Pitt took off his wig and glasses to thank Fauci.

"And to the real Dr. Fauci, thank you for your calm and your clarity in this unnerving time," Pitt said. "And thank you to the medical workers, first responders and their families for being on the frontline. And now live, kinda, from all across America, it's Saturday night."

Earlier this month, Fauci said he would want Pitt to portray him on SNL during a CNN interview. "Oh, Brad Pitt, of course," Fauci said when asked about which celebrity he would like to see play him.

Also during the show, Charles Barkley, DJ Khaled, Fred Armisen, Jason Sudeikis and Adam Sandler made cameos.

The comedy series returned with its first episode since the coronavirus outbreak on April 11, for which Tom Hanks served as host for the remote Saturday Night Live at Home episode, with Coldplay’s Chris Martin featured as the musical guest.

SNL, which is currently in its 45th outing, is 17 episodes into its 21-episode season. It remains unclear whether the sketch series will continue to produce remote content for those final episodes.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturday (at 11:30 p.m. ET) on NBC.

