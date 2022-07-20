Brad Pitt Makes Fashion Statement by Rocking a Skirt at Bullet Train Screening

Shafiq Najib
·2 min read
BERLIN, GERMANY - JULY 19: Brad Pitt attends the &quot;Bullet Train&quot; Red Carpet Screening at Hotel Adlon on July 19, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images for Sony Pictures)
BERLIN, GERMANY - JULY 19: Brad Pitt attends the "Bullet Train" Red Carpet Screening at Hotel Adlon on July 19, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images for Sony Pictures)

Sebastian Reuter/Getty

Brad Pitt is showing off his unique sense of style!

While walking the red carpet in Berlin on Tuesday for a screening of his new film, Bullet Train, the 58-year-old actor struck a pose in his unconventional ensemble, which consisted of a brown, raw-hem knee-length skirt and matching jacket.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood alum sported a dusty rose shirt underneath his two-piece set, and embellished his look with pendant necklaces, a pair of sunglasses, and black combat boots.

RELATED: Brad Pitt Has Fun in Paris with Bullet Train Pals Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry

BERLIN, GERMANY - JULY 19: US actor Brad Pitt attends the &quot;Bullet Train&quot; premiere at Zoo Palast on July 19, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Tristar Media/WireImage)
BERLIN, GERMANY - JULY 19: US actor Brad Pitt attends the "Bullet Train" premiere at Zoo Palast on July 19, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Tristar Media/WireImage)

Tristar Media/WireImage

Pitt's skirt also showed off some of his leg tattoos, including what appeared to be a rhinoceros face and a human skull.

According to British Vogue, Pitt once anticipated that men would add skirts to their wardrobe collection while promoting his film Troy in 2004.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Men will be wearing skirts by next summer," he said at the time, per the outlet. "That's my prediction and proclamation. The film answers to both genders. We were going for realism and Greeks wore skirts all the time then."

The Academy Award-winning actor was also photographed by famed portrait photographer Mark Seliger in a variety of dresses while appearing on the cover of Rolling Stone in 1999. The photos were shot prior to him and ex Jennifer Aniston tying the knot.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Markus Schreiber/AP/Shutterstock (13037939i) Brad Pitt, center, arrives for the premiere of the film 'Bullet Train' in Berlin, Germany Bullet Train Premiere, Berlin, Germany - 19 Jul 2022
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Markus Schreiber/AP/Shutterstock (13037939i) Brad Pitt, center, arrives for the premiere of the film 'Bullet Train' in Berlin, Germany Bullet Train Premiere, Berlin, Germany - 19 Jul 2022

Markus Schreiber/AP/Shutterstock

Pitt is currently on an international tour to promote his latest film alongside his costars Joey King, Aaron Taylor Johnson, and Brian Tyree Henry.

On Saturday, while the group attended a photocall in Paris, Pitt stepped out in summer attire consisting of a slouchy linen suit in a peachy-keen color and a deep orange T-shirt. He accessorized the ensemble with a gold chain and a pair of yellow sunglasses.

RELATED: Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston Reunite for Fast Times at Ridgemont High Read — Including a Steamy Scene

Bullet Train is an action comedy thriller that stars Pitt as an assassin, who, after recovering from a bout of burnout, heads back into duty.

"You know, you do a month of therapy, you have one epiphany, and you think you've got it all figured out, and you're never going to be forlorn ever again," Pitt previously told GQ, referring to his character. "That was that. 'I got this, I'm good to go!' "

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Record-breaking numbers of drivers expected on the roads this weekend as summer getaway season 'begins with a bang'

    Drivers planning on taking a trip this weekend are being warned that it will be the busiest summer getaway in the last eight years, with an estimated 18.8million leisure trips planned in the UK. With the school summer holidays starting this week, Britons are expected to jump in their cars en masse to enjoy the sunshine - despite the soaring cost of petrol. What's more, the extreme heat that has caused so much disruption and discomfort over the past few days is expected to ease by the end of the week.

  • Jennifer Lopez marries Ben Affleck in Las Vegas wedding : 'We did it'

    Jennifer Lopez marries Ben Affleck in Las Vegas wedding : 'We did it'

  • Heat Wave? No, It's Just Joey King And Her Abs In An Underboob-Baring Top

    Joey King is on a press tour for 'Bullet Train,' and she's bringing the heat in an underboob-baring cut-out top. The actress has been lifting to get stronger.

  • 'We Did It': Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Get Married in Midnight Wedding in Las Vegas

    Superstar couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck married in a low-key midnight wedding in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 16, Lopez announced.In her fan newsletter, On the JLo, Lopez wrote, “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient.”“We barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight,” Lopez wrote in her newsletter.She continued: “So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives… But in the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last.”The couple announced their engagement in April. The pair began dating and became engaged in the early 2000s but postponed their wedding in 2003 because of “excessive media attention” and broke off their engagement months later media reported. Photos of their rekindled relationship flooded the internet in the spring of 2021.“Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things-and worth waiting for,” Lopez wrote, before signing off, “With love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.”Lopez shared photos and a video of herself in her wedding dress along with Affleck getting ready for the event in a public changing area. Credit: Jennifer Lopez via Storyful

  • Bella Thorne Decided It Was 'Bring Your Abs To Work' Day In These IG Pics

    Bella Thorne brought her puppy and abs to work with her this past week. The actress is all about balance, working out regularly, while eating healthy foods.

  • This Calgary youth basketball coach is helping more kids experience sport

    Youth sports can be expensive for parents looking to sign their kids up, but one Calgary father is volunteering his time to make it a little easier for other families. Angel Martinez coaches the Calgary Bulls basketball team nearly every weeknight — and he doesn't make a dime doing it. "Yes it's a lot of work, but I love this game," explained Martinez. "I can see the results, so that is my paycheck for me. That is the money." Not only does Martinez spend his time teaching the U16 team at no char

  • Last offspring of legendary N.S. horse wins the lone race that eluded his sire

    The offspring of a legendary Nova Scotia racehorse has won the only race that his sire lost. Somebeachsomewhere was considered one of the best harness racing horses of all time, winning 20 of 21 career races. The only one he lost was the New Jersey Meadowlands Pace in 2008. Fourteen years later, his colt, Beach Glass, has claimed the title. "It's a bit surreal," said Brent MacGrath, who owned and trained both horses. Beach Glass started off the race in fifth place, slowly working his way to the

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • Nighthawks dominate Elam Ending to hand 3rd straight loss to Bandits

    The Guelph Nighthawks limited the Fraser Valley Bandits to just two points in the Elam Ending to secure an 87-79 road victory in CEBL action on Friday. The dominating effort from the away team in the final sequence wrapped a hard-fought game that saw Fraser Valley start the fourth quarter with an eight-point advantage. Giorgi Bezhanishvili led Guelph (8-8) with 19 points. Cat Barber and Stefan Smith added 15 each. Former Toronto Raptors centre Lucas Nogueira grabbed seven rebounds. Shane Gibson

  • McManis returns interception for decisive TD as Argos rally to down Riders 30-24

    WOLFVILLE, N.S. — Wynton McManis made Touchdown Atlantic worth celebrating for Toronto Argonauts fans. McManis returned an interception 50 yards for the touchdown to rally Toronto past the Saskatchewan Roughriders 30-24 in an entertaining but often chippy contest Saturday afternoon. McManis stepped in front of a Cody Fajardo pass and ran untouched to the end zone at 12:54 of the fourth quarter. Moments later, McLeod Bethel-Thompson found Brandon Banks for the two-point convert to put Toronto ahe

  • How invested are the Raptors in Kevin Durant trade talks?

    Amit Mann and Aaron Rose look at the state of Kevin Durant trade talks and why the Raptors will hesitate to shift off their current stance. Full podcast including takeaways from Summer League is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Levins finishes historic fourth, crushes his Canadian marathon at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Cam Levins never lost his self-belief. And after nearly four frustrating years of disappointing finishes, dropouts, and the loss of his sponsor, Levins wrote a remarkable comeback story on Sunday, shattering his own Canadian record, racing to an historic fourth place in the marathon at the world track and field championships. "I'm thrilled, obviously. I'm over the moon," Levins said. The 33-year-old from Black Creek, B.C., ran two hours seven minutes nine seconds to crush

  • Roughriders QB Fajardo unsure how long he can play the pain game

    WOLFVILLE — Cody Fajardo isn't sure how much longer he can continue playing on his ailing left knee. The Saskatchewan Roughriders starting quarterback has been playing with a brace on his knee since the second week of the CFL season. Earlier this week, Fajardo expressed optimism his knee was actually starting to come around. But that all changed Saturday afternoon in Saskatchewan's 30-24 loss to Toronto in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. In the second quarter, Fajardo was in obvious pain af

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou

  • After Olympic success in Tokyo, Canada women look to dethrone U.S. as CONCACAF champs

    Canada had the better of the U.S. en route to winning Olympic gold in Tokyo last summer. Now the Canadian women look to build on that success by taking the CONCACAF title away from the top-ranked Americans. The North American rivals blazed an identical trail in reaching Monday's CONCACAF W Championship final, each winning four games while outscoring the opposition 12-0. The U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadians dispatched No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play T

  • 12 Ks for Ray, 12 Ws in row for M's after 8-3 win in Texas

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Robbie Ray struck out 12 without a walk over 6 2/3 innings, rookie All-Star center fielder Julio Rodríguez hit a grand slam and the Seattle Mariners extended their longest winning streak in more than two decades to 12 games with an 8-3 win over the Texas Rangers on Friday night. The only time the Mariners had a longer winning streak was their team-record 15 in row in 2001, their last playoff season. Atlanta has the only longer streak in the big leagues this season with 14

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. The trade ends a tenure of seven-plus seasons in Montreal for Petry, who was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with Edmonton on March 2, 2015. He had 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 games with the Canadiens. Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season and added one goal and five

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The connection between Montreal general manager Kent Hughes and new Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson goes back several years. Both are from Montreal's West Island, and Hughes said he has known Matheson since his days playing midget triple-A hockey. "First-class human being," Hughes said of Matheson. "The expression you'd always say is: "The kind of guy you'd let marry your daughter.'" Hughes has brought Matheson back to his roots, acquiring the 28-year-old Pointe-Claire, Que., nativ

  • Tiger-Cats scratch out first win against winless Redblacks

    HAMILTON — This time, quarterback Dane Evans and his Hamilton Tiger-Cats overcame a late-game collapse to win in front of their faithful on Saturday. Evans connected with receiver Tim White for a three-yard touchdown strike on third and goal with 19 seconds remaining to pull out a 25-23 CFL victory before 20,411 against the winless Ottawa Redblacks (0-5). The Tiger-Cats' come-from-behind win came on the heels of second-half collapses in their first two games at Tim Hortons Field in 2022. "We kin