Brad Pitt Launches Genderless Anti-Aging Skincare Line

Brad Pitt has decided to enter the skincare chat, and I believe we're all here for it. The original heartbreak boy unveils his genderless luxury skincare line, Le Domaine.

Le Domaine is not just another celebrity beauty addition. The actor has a viable goal to present efficacy, integrity and accessibility to the world through your body's largest organ: the skin. The product offerings are focused on anti-aging and the inaugural lineup includes a serum, two face creams and an emulsion cleanser that will be available at the top of 2023.

The portfolio formulas include skin-loving ingredients, but the main factor here is grapes. Pitt worked with some of the world's top wine and cosmetics formulators and specialists. "For a long time, I had tossed around the idea of creating a skincare line," the actor says. "When the Perrins told me about the research they had conducted with [Teissedre] on the antioxidant property of the grapes and leaves, it clicked," Pitt exclaims in an interview with Harper's Bazaar.

Prices for Le Domaine range from $80 USD to $385 USD and can be purchased via the brand's website.