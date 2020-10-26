Brad Pitt is the latest Hollywood star to lend his voice to a Joe Biden campaign ad

Another World Series game, another big-name star narrating a Joe Biden campaign ad.

Actor Brad Pitt tells viewers, "America is a place for everyone" in the 60-second spot, which premiered during Game 4 on Saturday. "Those who chose this country, those who fought for it – some Republicans, some Democrats, and most just somewhere in between."

The ad, titled "Make Life Better," follows one narrated by actor Sam Elliott, "Go From There," that premiered during Game 1 of the World Series on Oct. 20.

Along with pre-coronavirus pandemic footage of the presidential candidate – complete with hugs, handshakes and high-fives – narrator Pitt echoes criticism Biden leveled at President Donald Trump during their debate appearance Thursday: that the president sees red states and blue states, rather than a unified country.

The "Once Upon a Time In Hollywood" actor says Americans are looking for “someone who understands their hopes, their dreams, their pain. To listen, to bring people together, to get up every day and work to make life better for families like yours. "To work just as hard for people who voted for him as those who didn’t. To be a president for all Americans."

The campaign isn't saying how much the Pitt ad cost to air. Ad Age Campaign Ad Scorecard estimated the Elliott ad cost $4 million.

Contributing: Cydney Henderson

