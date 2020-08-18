Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston join all-star table read of classic 'Fast Times At Ridgemont High'

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Turner)

Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston, Julia Roberts and Matthew McConaughey are all signed up for a charity table read of the classic teen movie Fast Times At Ridgemont High.

They'll be joined for the online event by Shia LaBeouf, Morgan Freeman, Jimmy Kimmel, Dane Cook and original cast-member Sean Penn.

Read more: World War Z could still get a sequel

Penn has assembled the read for his charity CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort), taking place on the organisation's Facebook and Tik Tok pages on 21 August.

“I'm always game for a giggle,” said Penn.

“So to gather remotely for a night of laughs with so many talented folks while providing CORE with much-needed resources to continue our vital work — then consider us fully onboard to play!”

View photos Penn as Spicoli in Fast Times At Ridgemont High (Credit: Universal) More

Though he's not said who he will be playing, it reportedly won't be the role of Jeff Spicoli, the character he played in the classic coming-of-age comedy from 1982.

It will also be the first time that Pitt and his ex-wife Aniston have worked together since Pitt appeared in an episode of Friends in 2001.

View photos Phoebe Cates and Jennifer Jason Leigh in Fast Times At Ridgemont High (Credit: Universal) More

The movie, directed by Amy Heckerling and the debut screenplay by Cameron Crowe, was a springboard for dozens of young actors.

Read more: Will Smith and Kevin Hart for Planes, Trains and Automobiles remake

The main cast featured Jennifer Jason Leigh, Judge Reinhold, Phoebe Cates and Forest Whitaker.

But it also featured small roles for the likes of Eric Stoltz and Anthony Edwards, as well as a debut peformance for a young Nicolas Cage, then credited as Nicolas Coppola, his given name.