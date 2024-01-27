Brad Pitt and Javier Bardem Show Off Sleek Style While on Set of Their New F1 Racing Movie

The film follows a Formula One driver emerging from retirement to mentor and team with a rising star

MEGA / BACKGRID Brad Pitt and Javier Bardem

Brad Pitt and Javier Bardem are kicking it into high gear!

The two actors were spotted on the set of their untitled Formula 1 (F1) racing film in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. The pair were photographed filming inside and around Pappas Drive-In & Family Restaurant on Friday.

Pitt, 60, took on a casual outfit for the scene, wearing a denim button up top with a matching pair of jeans with a bright green puffer vest. His hair was neatly combed to the side and he accessorized the look with a brown belt and golden watch as he was photographed sitting inside the restaurant and leaving through its doors.

Meanwhile Bardem, 54, was spotted looking dapper in a dark orange suit jacket with matching slacks and a black shirt underneath. His leather dress shoes, black leather watch and black leather belt appeared to make his ensemble seem all the more lavish.

Related: Brad Pitt to Get in the Cockpit and Drive at British Grand Prix for Upcoming Formula One Movie

TheImageDirect.com Javier Bardem on set

The two actors have been working on the film for months. Back in July, 2022, Pitt — who plays a veteran F1 driver emerging from retirement to mentor and team with a rising star — was photographed in a racing suit walking the Grand Prix grid with real-life F1 drivers.

“Welcome to the grid, APXGP 👀#F1,” the official Instagram account for Formula 1 wrote alongside a series of snapshots of the fictional team on the grid. The shot included Pitt and Damson Idris, 32, standing alongside F1 world champion Max Verstappen and Ferarri’s Carlos Sainz.

Pitt told Sky Sports of the film: “I would be a guy who raced in the '90s. He has a horrible crash and kind of craps out and disappears and then is racing in other disciplines.”

Related: Brad Pitt Drives Race Car at British Grand Prix for New Formula 1 Movie: 'Every Guy’s Dream'

“Then his friend, played by Javier Bardem, is the team owner,” he continued. “They’re the last place team, they’re 21, 22 on the grid, they’ve never scored a point and they have a young phenom played by Damson Idris and he brings me in as kind of a Hail Mary and hijinks ensure. Tell you what’s amazing about it, you’ll see the cameras come out all over the car, the shots you’ve never seen speed, you’ve never seen G forces like this, it’s really, really exciting.”

Story continues

The Big Short star also revealed in the interview that he’d never driven a racing car on a track before. However, he has “spent the last 20 years on bikes on tracks, so that helped a lot. He added that it was “really humbling” to have some of the drivers showing him the way on the track.

“I don’t know if you can call mine a hot lap, I call it kind of a warm lap,” he said of his driving skills. “I’ve taken a few tours unintentionally through the grass, it’s been such a high.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“It’s going to be really good,” he added of the movie, which is directed by Top Gun: Maverick's Joseph Kosinski. “I’m gonna be here until they kick me out because I'm loving it. I think it’s every guy’s dream.”

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is one of the producers of the untitled Apple Studios film. The flick is also being made in collaboration with F1, which has allowed them special access to racetracks and professional drivers.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.