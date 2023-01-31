Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon's Relationship Timeline

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon

Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Brad Pitt; Ines de Ramon

Brad Pitt has been dating jewelry designer Ines de Ramon since late 2022.

The Babylon actor was linked to several women after his divorce from Angelina Jolie in September 2016, including Emily Ratajkowski and Nicole Poturalski. And though stars like Martha Stewart, Regina Hall and Quinta Brunson have publicly thirsted over the Oscar winner, Pitt has a "good thing going" with de Ramon at the moment.

Pitt and de Ramon were first spotted together in November 2022, and sources told PEOPLE at the time that they'd actually been dating for "a few months" before that.

De Ramon and her ex-husband, The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley, quietly separated in May 2022 after three years of marriage. The jewelry designer reportedly met Pitt through a mutual friend, and they hit it off well enough that Pitt's brought her to several events, though they've yet to walk a red carpet together.

The romance comes after what Pitt described as a period of self-reflection following his divorce from Jolie, which led him to find another love: sculpting.

"I was looking at my own life and really concentrating on owning my own s---: where was I complicit in failures in my relationships, where have I misstepped," he told The Financial Times of his new passion in October 2022. "For me, it was born out of ownership of what I call a radical inventory of self, getting really brutally honest with me, and taking account of those I may have hurt."

Not long after he revealed his new passion, Pitt was spotted out with de Ramon for the first time — though according to a PEOPLE source, the pair had been dating "for a few months" before then. From their first concert outing to their New Year's getaway, here's everything to know about Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon's relationship so far.

November 15, 2022: Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are spotted together for the first time

Pitt and de Ramon were spotted together at a star-studded Bono concert in Los Angeles on Nov. 15, 2022. Pictured backstage, Pitt wore a wide-brim brown hat, a gray patterned zip-up sweater over a white shirt and jeans, while de Ramon wore fitted black pants, black boots, a white top and a dark plaid jacket with a yellow purse. The pair reportedly met up with fellow A-listers Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and Sean Penn at the concert.

Story continues

A source close to de Ramon told PEOPLE at the time that de Ramon and Pitt had actually been dating "for a few months," noting that a mutual friend introduced them to one another. The source added that de Ramon "is very nice" and that Pitt was "really into her."

A source close to Pitt said that the relationship wasn't serious at the time.

"It's not an exclusive relationship," the Pitt source said, adding, "Ines is cute, fun and energetic. She has a great personality. Brad enjoys spending time with her."

December 15, 2022: Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon attend the Babylon premiere together

Brad Pitt arrives at the "Babylon" Global Premiere Screening at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Pitt brought de Ramon as his plus-one to the Los Angeles premiere of Babylon. Though they didn't walk the red carpet together, de Ramon and Pitt reportedly mingled together at the premiere's afterparty, sometimes with their arms around one another.

December 16, 2022: Insiders say Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are "having fun together"

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon

Jim Spellman/Getty; Michael Tran/AFP/Getty Ines de Ramon; Brad Pitt

Though their romance wasn't serious then, a fashion industry source close to de Ramon told PEOPLE that Pitt "is clearly very into her given he brought her to his premiere." The insider added, "Ines said that Brad is very sweet." The source also said that Pitt and de Ramon planned to celebrate New Year's Eve together.

A source close to Pitt, meanwhile, said that Pitt and de Ramon were "dating and happy. It's not serious yet but he's comfortable and they're having fun together."

A second source claimed that Pitt and de Ramon "hang out when they are not busy," and that Pitt "enjoys dating Ines," adding, "Ines is fun and social. They have a great time together. They do solo dates, but also group dates with friends."

December 18, 2022: Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon celebrate his birthday together

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - AUGUST 19: Actor Brad Pitt during a press conference of the movie 'Bullet Train' at Conrad Seoul on August 19, 2022 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images); Mandatory Credit: Photo by Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock (10405966r) Ines de Ramon, Paul Wesley New York Red Carpet Premiere of Academy Award-Winning Director Louie Psihoyos' 'The Game Changers', Afterparty, USA - 09 Sep 2019

The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins/Getty; Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock Brad Pitt; Ines de Ramon

De Ramon was on hand to mark Pitt's 59th birthday. The pair were photographed getting out of a car together in Hollywood, where they attended a birthday party for the actor at Italian eatery Pace.

"Brad had a birthday party dinner with Ines and friends on Saturday night. Guests brought gifts and the group shared a lot of Italian food. Brad even got a birthday treat with a candle and the group sang happy birthday," a source told PEOPLE. "He was in the best mood. He sat next to Ines. They were very cute and flirty. You could tell that she makes him happy."

December 31, 2022: Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon celebrate New Year's Eve together

Pitt and de Ramon ushered in 2023 with a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where they spent New Year's Eve and the following days. A source told PEOPLE then, "They are dating and having fun. They have a good thing going on. There is no stress. Brad is enjoying it."

Photographs obtained by Page Six show the couple sunbathing poolside during the day on New Year's Eve, with de Ramon topless and chatting up Pitt, who was seen reading from a larger binder.

The source added that Pitt "is not seeing anyone else right now," explaining, "He is spending more time with Ines. He is very happy."