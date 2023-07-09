Brad Pitt swaggers onto Silverstone grid with Verstappen and Hamilton – but stunt double speeds off

Brad Pitt chats with Joseph Kosinski, director of the upcoming Formula One-based movie Apex, at Silverstone on Sunday - Getty Images/Dan Mullan

He swaggered on to Silverstone’s grid and shook hands with Max Verstappen as the British Grand Prix became a Hollywood shoot in one surreal scene.

However, the main moment of movie magic – Brad Pitt zooming off with the real Formula One drivers – turned out to be complete make-believe.

While the real Pitt, 59, joined the likes of Lewis Hamilton on the grid pre-race, a stunt double duped spectators into believing they were watching the world-famous actor behind the wheel.

Talk had been abuzz among racegoers that Pitt’s car had driven off – albeit for only 75 metres – behind the real drivers for the formation lap ahead of the race proper.

Pitt and his co-star, British-Nigerian actor Damson Idris, walk out at Silverstone alongside Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz Jr - Getty Images/Kym Illman

Pitt and Sainz Jr share a moment before the start of the race - PA/Tim Goode

The world-famous actor had appeared on the grid pre-race in his overalls, standing alongside drivers for the national anthem and then appearing to walk back to his converted F2 car in 22nd place. Seconds later, his fictional No 7 Apex car roared away shortly after the other cars and across the start line.

However, what most had failed to spot was that Pitt, who drove two hot laps on Saturday, had not walked all the way back to his car’s cockpit. Amid the high stakes of having just one shot to get the scene right and additional fears of a Just Stop Oil protest, the film’s directors were taking no chances.

Instead of Pitt and his co-star Damson Idris featuring behind the wheel, former racers turned stuntmen Craig Dolby and Luciano Bacheta stepped in.

Pitt and Damson Idris, his co-star in new film Apex, at Silverstone on Sunday - Getty Images/Dan Mullan

Pitt chats with Mercedes driver George Russell on the grid - Getty Images/Dan Mullan

The movie, being made by Apple Original Films and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer Films and Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment, has done its utmost to keep as much of its plot secret while filming at major sporting events at the same time.

They reached agreements with the likes of Sky Sport, who limited any shots of Pitt’s character Sonny Hayes or his fictional Apex car at the back of the grid during live coverage.

Staff and accredited media were also instructed not to look too much at the actors to ensure shots felt as authentic as possible for the makers of Top Gun: Maverick.

The fictional 'Apex' garage is sandwiched between the Mercedes and Ferrari garages in the pitlane at Silverstone - DPPI/ANTONIN VINCENT

What the directors could not account for, however, was the reaction of some spectators in the pre-race grid walk to one of the most famous faces in Hollywood.

One child, presumably a relative of one of the celebrities or business figures allowed privileged access, failed to contain his amazement, covering his mouth and pointing at the star as he appeared alongside the drivers for the anthem.

Despite efforts to keep the film under wraps, Pitt's presence at Silverstone drew attention on Sunday - REUTERS/Christian Bruna

Pitt had also waved to the crowd after he was cheered and shook hands with runaway championship leader Verstappen and former champion-turned-pundit Jenson Button.

Even drivers had described events as bizarre. “I think it’s one of those when you see a worldwide superstar for the first time, it’s quite surreal,” said Mercedes’ George Russell of Pitt’s appearance.

Verstappen, however, had joked that he had less enthusiasm for the project over the weekend, saying: “I completely can’t be bothered with this.”

The racing car of the fictional Apex team was driven around 75 metres down the first straight before exiting at the start of British Grand Prix - EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Pitt is being closely advised by Versappen’s old rival Hamilton, who has a consultancy producer role on the film.

The actor, meanwhile, told Sky Sports of the film: “What’s amazing about it is that you’ll see the cameras mounted all over the car. The shots - you’ve never G-forces like this, it’s really, really exciting.”