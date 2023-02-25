Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Enjoy Date Night in Paris After 2023 César Awards: Report

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon have reportedly brought their love to the City of Light.

After appearing unannounced at France's annual César Awards on Friday evening, where he surprised director David Fincher with an honor, Pitt, 59, then attended the ceremony's after-dinner at Fouquet's on the Champs-Élysées with girlfriend de Ramon, Paris Match reported.

Sources tell PEOPLE that the pair traveled separately to France, with Pitt — who has been filming the upcoming film Wolves in New York City with George Clooney — arriving in Paris on Thursday evening, while de Ramon arrived a day later.

Pitt and de Ramon were first spotted together at a Los Angeles concert in November, and sources told PEOPLE at the time that they'd actually been dating for "a few months" before that.

The Babylon actor has been linked to several women in the years since his 2016 divorce from Angelina Jolie, including Emily Ratajkowski and Nicole Poturalski. Meanwhile, de Ramon and her ex-husband, Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley, quietly separated in May 2022 after three years of marriage. She met Pitt through a mutual friend.

PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 24: Brad Pitt onstage while David Fincher receives the "Honorary César Award" during the 48th Cesar Film Awards at L'Olympia on February 24, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

During the César Awards, which saw 2,000 members of the French film academy in attendance at the historic L'Olympia music hall, Fincher, 60, was invited to receive an honorary César and was seated in the front row before various French film celebrities, including Juliette Binoche and Monica Bellucci.

After a lengthy montage played that featured clips of the filmmaker's many movies, including Zodiac, The Social Network, Gone Girl and Mank, actress Virginie Efira began a tribute, telling Fincher at one point, "Your films break the code, face demons. Thank you, Mr. Fincher."

As the audience applauded, and Fincher started to rise from his seat, Efira, 45, stopped him in his tracks to explain that his "partner in crime" was in attendance to support him.

That's when Pitt — who has starred in Fincher films such as Se7en, Fight Club and Benjamin Button — walked onstage and joked, "Yes, I played parts in three films by David Fincher. Hi! My name is Brad Pitt. And I'm a survivor."

PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 24: David Fincher receives the "Honorary César Award" during the 48th Cesar Film Awards at L'Olympia on February 24, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Sharing a list of "things you might hear" on a Fincher set, Pitt amplified the director's reputation as a demanding professional, suggesting a commonly heard phrase was: "Let's shoot this thing before we all lose the will to live."

"No one ever said it was easy to make a Fincher movie. Everyone will tell you it's worth it. Some say he's a perfectionist," he continued. "That is true. Very true."

"I am delighted to have been able to set this trap for him tonight, and to be part of this tribute to one of our greatest storytellers", Pitt added.

After handing the director his statuette, Pitt described Fincher as "hardest on himself, even though he's the smartest guy in the room and the funniest ... I've ever known."

"Other directors often try to emulate him, but invariably fail because they think it's just about the imagery. But if it was just about the imagery, we wouldn't keep returning to his work and honoring him tonight," Pitt said. "To him everything matters at all time."

He added: "My life was forever changed one day in 1994 when I had a coffee with David Fincher."