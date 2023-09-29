Brad Pitt Drives Through the French Countryside in New De’Longhi Campaign for National Coffee Day



Brad Pitt is celebrating National Coffee Day with De’Longhi’s new cold brew technology in Bennett Miller’s cinematic film.

To commemorate the release of De’Longhi’s La Specialist Arte Evo and Eletta Explore with Cold Brew machines, brand ambassador Pitt stars in Miller’s coffee-centric short campaign.



Pitt navigates his daily activities throughout the duration of the film, empowered by his cherished coffee routine that allows him to connect with the people around him.



“Each collaboration with Brad Pitt in our Perfetto campaign exemplifies what our recent survey results shared with us – that our coffee routines are a cherished part of our day,” Maria Colon, VP of marketing and consumer experience for De’Longhi North America, said in a statement. “As the leaders in espresso globally, we’re encouraging consumers to take time for themselves to enjoy their deeply personal, daily coffee rituals – which now, can include cold brew at home in addition to our existing, fantastic hot espresso options.”



De’Longhi’s new cold brew products use efficient cold extraction technology to deliver quick, quality cold brew conveniently. Each automatic espresso machine extracts coffee beans at low to deliver quality results.



“We strive to simplify the espresso and coffee making process while maintaining the quality of our products,” Mike Prager, North America CEO of De’Longhi group, said in a statement. “Considering the rise in popularity of cold brew and other iced beverages, we wanted to incorporate even more features into our machines to address consumer demand while keeping true to our core competency in espresso.”

Eletta Explore with Cold Extraction retails for $1,999.95 and La Specialista Arte Evo retails for $749.95 and both are available at DeLonghi.com.

Price: $1,999.95 $Eletta Explore with Cold Extraction

