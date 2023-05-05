Brad Pitt To Drive at British Grand Prix for Upcoming Formula One Film

Hollywood stars are no strangers to doing their own stunts and Brad Pitt appears to be one of them. For his upcoming Formula 1 film, the actor will be hopping into the cockpit of a real F1 race car.

According to director Joseph Kosinski and producer Jerry Bruckheimer, the pair shared details of the Apple Studios film surrounding F1. The movie, which stars Pitt and sees Lewis Hamilton, a seven-time Formula 1 champion as producer, is aiming for an ultra-realistic experience. At a recent panel attended by both Kosinski and Bruckheimer, moderator Will Buxton confirmed that the duo is "creating an 11th team filming on track and on the event from Silverstone to the end of the year." Silverstone is the track where the British Grand Prix is hosted later this year on July 9.

Buxton also confirmed that in order to make sure the filming is done right, the team has created "the smallest moveable 6K camera ever designed to take the viewer into the cockpit," which is wear the stars will be filmed driving the race cars. He doubled down, "That's right. Brad Pitt driving an F1 car from Silverstone onwards." ESPN also took to Twitter to confirm the news. While this is the case, it is still uncertain if Pitt will actually be racing against other drivers during the racing event. The race car for the film is currently being developed by Mercedes and Hamilton is "advising on storyline and script to ensure it's the most accurate racing film ever made."

