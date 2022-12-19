Brad Pitt Celebrates His 59th Birthday with Girlfriend Ines de Ramon in Hollywood

*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* Hollywood, CA - Brad Pitt seems to be 'head over heels' for his new girlfriend Ines de Ramon. The Hollywood actor couldn't keep his eyes or hands off Ines as the couple exited a romantic evening celebrating his 59th birthday at Pace in Hollywood. Brad was seen leaving with many presents. Pictured: Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon BACKGRID USA 19 DECEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Brad Pitt had Ines de Ramon by his side as he marked his latest age milestone.

The actor, who turned 59 on Sunday, celebrated his birthday with girlfriend de Ramon, 32, in Hollywood, California.

The two were seen getting out of a car, with Pitt dressed casually in a gray button-up, matching slacks and white shoes.

Meanwhile, the jewelry executive wore a tan coat with a furry white lining, her hair hanging in front of her shoulders in loose waves.

PEOPLE confirmed in November that the pair "have been dating for a few months." They were first photographed together on Nov. 13 alongside Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber backstage at a Bono concert at Los Angeles' Orpheum Theatre.

According to a source at the time, the Academy Award winner "is really into" de Ramon, who separated from her husband, Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley, earlier this year.

De Ramon accompanied Pitt at an afterparty for his new movie Babylon on Thursday. Afterward, a fashion-industry source close to de Ramon told PEOPLE that Pitt "is clearly very into her, given he brought her to his premiere."

"Ines said that Brad is very sweet," the insider went on, noting that the pair "are planning to spend New Year's Eve together."

Meanwhile, a source close to Pitt told PEOPLE the pair are "dating and happy," adding, "It's not serious yet but he's comfortable and they're having fun together."

A separate insider said the Bullet Train actor "enjoys dating Ines" and they "hang out when they are not busy."

The latter source added, "Ines is fun and social. They have a great time together. They do solo dates, but also group dates with friends."